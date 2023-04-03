Acumatica Names Wayne Kimber Chief Financial Officer

Industry Veteran Selected to Lead Acumatica's Finance Operations and Manage Cloud ERP Company's Strong Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading cloud ERP vendor, announced today that Wayne Kimber will be the company's new chief financial officer effective today. With vast experience running finance operations in the technology industry, Wayne will lead all aspects of the company's finance, accounting, business intelligence and legal functions. The seasoned industry veteran will play a pivotal role in managing Acumatica's robust and sustained growth and be a key member of Acumatica's Leadership Team reporting directly to CEO John Case.

Acumatica Chief Financial Officer Wayne Kimber (PRNewswire)

Wayne has more than 30 years of experience leading high-impact teams at software and technology companies. Before joining Acumatica, Kimber was the chief financial officer of SymphonyAI and spearheaded that organization's finance operations. He previously served as senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer of Malwarebytes Inc. and held leadership roles as vice president of finance, senior accounting officer and corporate controller for several technology companies including Cloudera, Guidewire Software and Ariba Inc.

Wayne succeeds Nigel LeGresley, who has headed up the company's finance operations for the past eight years. During LeGresley's tenure, Acumatica has been the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, and his strategic leadership has been instrumental in the rapid yet orderly expansion of the company, its customer base and the partner community. In 2022, the company flew past the 10,000-customer milestone and now has more than 600 employees worldwide. With 590 partners, the Acumatica Community continues to expand to meet the needs of its growing customer base.

"We are thrilled to have Wayne on board in this critical leadership position. He has the experience and skills to take the baton from Nigel and build on Acumatica's impressive growth and industry leadership," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "Wayne's deep understanding of financial systems, coupled with his expertise in optimizing operational processes, will be a significant asset to the company as we expand our reach and strengthen our position in the market."

"As chief financial officer, there's nothing more exciting than joining a vibrant company and community that's growing rapidly in size and market share," said Wayne Kimber. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to ensure that Acumatica continues to expand strategically and sustainably while delivering value to its customers and stakeholders."

About Acumatica

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica) (PRNewswire)

