Crowe welcomes and celebrates 44 new partners and principals

Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Firm congratulates FY24 partner class on this momentous achievement

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has elected the following 44 new partners and principals to the partnership, effective April 1, 2023.

New Crowe LLP Partners
"On behalf of our management committee, our Board, our partners and the entire firm, I am very proud to congratulate each one of our new partners on this momentous career achievement," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "This group of exceptional leaders lives our purpose and values every day, and delivers on our promises to our clients, our people and our communities. We look forward to the many ways they will help bring our strategy to life to drive and shape our future, and continue to be stewards of our strong, inclusive culture."

Advisory
Services 

Audit &
Assurance 

Consulting 

Tax 

Enterprise 

Kevin Brand 

Halen Phan 

Ann Suding 

 

Bryan Abee   

Victoria Bianco   

Jorge Blakely  

Kylie Cunningham  

Dan Curran  

Jaclyn Dettloff  

Jennifer Dzierzak   

Cory Kronheim  

Andrew Majka  

Angelo Olivieri  

Tyler Pheanis  

Jonathan Sharpe  

Vaishali Sheth   

Bob Thies  

Kathryn Turner  

Steve Wojcicki   

Tony Classen   

Luis Lopez Garay  

Joseph Garcia  

Crystal Jareske   

Jana Kelly  

John Manilla  

Paul Mayle  

Shannon Moskal  

Adam Pajakowski  

Angie Steeno 

 

Matt Bartheld  

Courtney Chrobak

Brianne De Sellier 

Judy Harris  

Amin Hussain  

Danny McClain  

Tom Niedzielski  

Bruce Redmond  

Jared Schroeder   

Kevin Spiegel  

Maggie Young 

 

Manuel Goncalves 

Dennis Hild 

Melinda Haag 

Jennifer McMahon 

 

For more information about Crowe, please visit the firm's About Us page.

About Crowe
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

