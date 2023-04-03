Manstruation Launches on April 4

E-Book Bridging the Gap between Men and Women on Menstrual Health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alyx Coble-Frakes, an author and period activist, announces the launch of her new eBook Manstruation, now available on Amazon . Manstruation aims to bring a fresh perspective to gender issues by initiating conversations and fostering an understanding of each other's experiences. It teaches men the basics of periods, the physical and emotional effects of menstruation, and the tools they need to provide affirmation and support throughout the cycle.

Manstruation is an easy to understand field guide that provides:

the biology of periods and the menstrual cycle

Tools for physical and mental self-care

Strategies for providing better support to partners during their period

Resources for tracking and understanding periods

Interviews with everyday men

Manstruation even shares recommendations like when it might not be a good time to tease or make jokes. "I went into writing Manstruation with a lot of frustration," says Alyx. She discovered through her interviews and conversations that nearly 100% of the men she spoke to didn't learn about periods when they were young. "I kept having more conversations with men about periods and the phases - and by the end, I have to say - they really showed up. Men want to understand these topics that affect their relationships," says Alyx.

Chris Petrone, a young creator who wrote the forward for Manstruation comments, " It is the intersection between period-havers and non-period-havers, where we gather to more fully understand one another." Manstruation invites men to be part of the solution.

In the next three months, Alyx plans to continue spreading awareness about menstrual health through her podcast, app and other social platforms. She hopes to see Manstruation improve relationships between men and women and create a future where people are more compassionate of each other's needs.

ABOUT THE AGENDA.

The Agenda. is a company focused on teaching people what they should have learned about the menstrual cycle in fifth grade. Their mission is to create a global shift in perception of men and women and to ultimately create a world where men are advocating in public for people with periods. They offer an app, Period School, as well as courses and resources for those wishing to learn more about the menstrual cycle.

