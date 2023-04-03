TEAMSTERS TO CELEBRATE DR. KING, AWARD HONORARY MEMBERSHIP POSTHUMOUSLY

Speakers Will Address Past, Present, and Future Struggles for Social Justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission will host a press conference with Teamsters Local 667 to announce the posthumous induction of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as an honorary member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The induction will take place 55 years to the day after Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis while supporting striking sanitation workers. The 1968 strike took place after two sanitation workers were killed on the job in an industrial accident. As a horrible reminder of how much work needs to be done to fulfill King's dream of justice and equality, another sanitation worker was killed in Memphis last Thursday, March 30.

Speakers will discuss Dr. King's legacy and the importance of his message as they continue his fight for racial justice and workers' rights in their workplaces today. Speakers will be flanked by Teamsters waving the iconic 'I AM A MAN' signs that striking sanitation workers in Memphis held during their struggle in 1968.



WHO: Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission Director Anthony Rosa Teamsters Local 667 President James Jones

Teamsters Waste & Recycling Division Director Chuck Stiles

Teamster members WHEN: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 WHERE: Teamsters Local 667

796 E. Brooks Rd

Memphis, TN 38116

Teamsters Local 667 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Eastern Tennessee. For more information, go to http://teamsterslocal667.org/.

