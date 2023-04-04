FortuneCoins.com Celebrates 1st Anniversary With An Epic Marketing Campaign

One of the leading social casinos in the United States and Canada is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a series of exciting promotions and giveaways for its players

WILMINGTON, Del., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FortuneCoins.com, the North American leader in online social gaming, is proud to announce its one-year anniversary. The social casino with sweepstakes elements, which has become a favorite among players in the US and Canada, is hosting an epic celebration to mark the milestone.

Fortune Coins Casino launched its online social gaming platform in April 2022, joining the small cluster of the top 3 leading US-based sweepstakes sites. Its widespread availability and no-purchase-necessary business model made it a hit across the United States and Canada almost immediately. In less than a year, the platform gained over 2 million registered users and became one of the top social casinos in both countries. This is more than impressive for a platform celebrating its first anniversary. If the numbers continue to grow at this rate, the brand will overtake most social sweepstakes casino competitors in no time.

The casino has spared no expense to ensure that the festivities are unforgettable. The anniversary celebration will be a #RACETOFORTUNE marketing campaign. It will feature a series of special daily events and exciting competitions that will run throughout this month:

#SPINTOFORTUNE : Spin in FC daily for a chance to win GC1,000,000,000 + free FC5,000,000!

#SHARETHEFORTUNE : Refer a friend for a chance to win GC1,000,000,000 + free FC1,000,000!

#SHOWCASETHEFORTUNE: post videos of FC wins using the hashtag #showcasethefortune for a chance to win GC1,000,000,000 + free FC1,000,000!

Over the next few weeks, FortuneCoins.com will add 56 new games to the existing library of 115 casino-style games, increased play sizes, and bigger jackpots. All the games are carefully crafted to provide the best gaming experience.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our first anniversary, and we want to share this momentous occasion with our players," said Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at Fortune Coins. "Our goal is to provide our players with the ultimate gaming experience, and we have prepared a month of fun-filled activities to show our appreciation. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their unwavering support over the past year. We couldn't have made it this far without their passion and dedication. We are thrilled to be celebrating our one-year anniversary, and we owe our success to our loyal players, dedicated team, and supportive partners."

"Today we are celebrating FortuneCoins.com one year of Race to Fortune," said Mickey Blayvas, the CEO of Fortune Coins. "In April 2022, our team set a goal to achieve a significant increase in the market share within a year, and we did it! To achieve it, we implemented a strategic plan that focused on identifying and pursuing opportunities for growth with a high focus on ongoing improvements of user experience, adding more value for our customers and optimizing processes to support the growth. This involved a range of tactics, such as increasing significantly the library of casino-style games, expanding into new territories, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing marketing efforts," added Blayvas. "The key to success is our relentless focus on achieving the desired outcome and a willingness to adapt and evolve to overcome obstacles and seize opportunities along the way."

"Looking towards the future, we have many exciting projects in the pipeline that we can't wait to share with our fans," revealed Ivanisova. "As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain committed to delivering high-quality casino-style games that push the boundaries of what is possible in social gaming."

Fortune Coins Casino has become known for its impeccable customer support and the largest selection of games on the market, including slots, card games, and fish games. The casino's Fortune Star of the Month VIP program has also attracted a loyal following, with exclusive rewards and benefits for its members.

FortuneCoins.com invites all players to join the celebration and take part in the #RACETOFORTUNE campaign to experience the excitement of their first anniversary. For more information about the anniversary celebration and promotions, keep a close eye on Fortune Coins' social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn) and daily email communications.

About Fortune Coins:

Operated by Social Gaming LLC in the United States and Social Gaming LTD in Canada, FortuneCoins.com is a social casino with sweepstakes elements, dedicated to providing high-quality, free casino-style entertainment to players in the United States and Canada. The Fortune Coins casino sweepstakes model gives registered players an opportunity to receive daily free coins that can be used to play every game in the website library, including casino-style slot games, fish games, and card games. For more information, visit fortunecoins.com

