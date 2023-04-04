Hillshire Farm® Brand Builds on Oh, Hill Yeah.™ Campaign by Celebrating Iconic People with Iconic Sandwiches

Campaign extends by giving the most appetizing applause with savory sandwich recognition

SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillshire Farm brand is celebrating life's most exciting accomplishments with the ultimate badge of honor – having a sandwich named after you. This next part of the nationwide campaign transforms people's universal love for sandwiches into a commemoration of pop culture moments by creating a collection of sandwiches inspired by and named after beloved cultural icons. This phase kicks off with Amy Sedaris using her comedic and culinary creativity to honor others with mouthwatering and unique Oh, Hill Yeah. sandwiches featuring the brand's premium lunch meats.

Hillshire Farm® brand teams up with Amy Sedaris to recognize iconic celebrities with the ultimate badge of honor – their very own sandwich. (PRNewswire)

Known for her hilarious outlook on life, cookbook author, actor and Emmy-nominated comedian Amy Sedaris believes that the best way to applaud fantastic feats in today's culture is with a flavor-packed savory sandwich. Amy was inspired to craft sandwiches for a handful of iconic individuals and her celebrity friends with Hillshire Farm deli meats. Consumers can find these recipes and even more inspiring, mouth-watering sandwich masterpieces on the brand's Digital Deli Board on Pinterest.

"With the exception of that tiny gold man statue they give for the acting or that little gramophone they give for the singing, there is no greater honor than to have a sandwich named after you," said Sedaris. "What could be better than partnering with Hillshire Farm brand to create delicious sandwiches that celebrate people? Besides fulfilling my desire to be the queen of deli meats."

The initial phase of the new Oh, Hill Yeah. campaign recently debuted nationwide across TV, print, social media and online, where consumers can view exclusive Hillshire Farm brand content and mouthwatering recipes. Stay up to date with the latest content by following @HillshireFarm on TikTok and Instagram.

"This campaign celebrates the greatness and downright deliciousness of our high-quality deli meats and sausages," said Alfie Vivian, senior vice president, retail, Tyson Foods. "The Oh, Hill Yeah. campaign captures that anticipatory feeling right before you sink your teeth into a delicious well-made sandwich. We hope these inspired recipes bring excitement to your next sandwich creation."

Hillshire Farm brand is encouraging consumers to give Oh, Hill Yeah. sandwich shout-outs. It's time to recognize the incredible individuals who deserve a standing ovation with a personalized, custom sandwich crafted with Hillshire Farm brand premium meats using the hashtag #OhHillYeah.

About Hillshire Farm® Brand

Hillshire Farm brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm brand portfolio includes Hillshire Farm lunch meat, Smoked Sausage, Fresh Sausage, Lit'l Smokies Cocktail Links and kids poppable snack packs from Hillshire Farm Snacked! brand. For more information on these products and the Hillshire Farm brand, visit www.hillshirefarm.com for additional information.

Amy Sedaris poses with “The Hamy Sedarwich” – a sandwich she created in partnership with Hillshire Farm® brand for the launch of its latest campaign. (PRNewswire)

For the launch of the latest Hillshire Farm® brand campaign, actress and comedian Amy Sedaris created “The Hamy Sedarwich” and “The Andy Coham” sandwiches. (PRNewswire)

Hillshire Farm Brand (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hillshire Farm Brand