RUFFLES® LAUNCHES GIVEAWAY ENCOURAGING FANS TO COLLECT RIDES AND UNLOCK PRIZES IN CELEBRATION OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES' NEW FAST & FURIOUS FILM FAST X

Special-edition Ruffles packaging to feature FAST X rides in advance of May 19 film premiere

PLANO, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's ride. Ruffles® and Fast X, the new chapter and tenth film in Universal Pictures' blockbuster Fast & Furious Saga, are partnering to celebrate individual style, confident swagger and innovative flavor.

Ruffles Fast X - Dodge Charger R/T (PRNewswire)

Special-edition Ruffles potato chip bags featuring street racing vehicles from Fast X will give fans the chance to win weekly with Fandango Movie Tickets** and film merchandise, while one lucky winner will receive a grand prize of a 2023 Dodge Charger R/T.* Fast X arrives in theaters May 19, 2023.

As a brand famous for the distinctive ridges on its chips, Ruffles is on a mission to inspire fans to unapologetically own what makes them unique – their "ridges." The embodiment of these ridges in The Fast Saga are the characters' wheels, as each vehicle is carefully chosen and customized to reflect the driver's uniqueness and renowned personality.

"Ruffles is all about having confidence in your personal ridges – everything that makes you who you are," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "The Fast Saga has long symbolized that same pride in individuality, so we knew Ruffles snackers would be excited to experience Fast X with us beyond the big screen."

The Fast X rides are on specially marked bags of Ruffles potato chips, most notably on Ruffles® Honey Habanero, a new flavor that is a blend of sweet and a kick of heat, as well as Ruffles® Original, Ruffles® Cheddar & Sour Cream, Ruffles® Jalapeno Ranch, Ruffles® Flamin' Hot®, Ruffles® Sour Cream & Onion and Ruffles® Lime & Jalapeno. Ruffles fans can win weekly prize packs by purchasing a specially marked Fast X Ruffles chip bag, finding the Combined Code and registering at www.rufflesfastx.com by June 24.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal U.S. residents of any of the 50 US/DC, 18 (19 in AL /NE) or older. Void where prohibited. Begins 3/19/23 at 12:00:00 p.m. ET & ends 6/24/23 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Multiple entry periods apply. See Official Rules at www.RufflesFastX.com for entry deadlines, free method of entry and prizes. Limit seven (7) entries per person/email address per entry period, regardless of entry method.

Fast X elements courtesy of Universal City Studios LLC. ©2023. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

**Fandango Promotional Code ("Code") is good towards the purchase of one (1) movie ticket (up to $15 total ticket and convenience fee value) to see Fast X at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Valid only for purchases at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app. Code is void if not redeemed by 7/31/23 or when Fast X is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. Offer valid for one-time use only. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango's Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. Go to Official Rules at www.RufflesFastX.com for full details.

About Fast X

The end of the road begins.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.

The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto.

Fast X is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. The executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis and Mark Bomback. www.thefastsaga.com

