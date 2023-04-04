VANTAGE TO PRESENT LATEST INNOVATIONS AT MRO AMERICAS

Vantage will present its latest innovations at MRO Americas in Atlanta, Georgia, April 18 – 20, 2023. Representatives from the business will be available at Booth 606 at the Georgia World Conference Center.

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Performance Materials®, a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, a leading manufacturer and global supplier of formulated cleaning products and surface treatments for high-reliability industrial markets, will present key innovations for the aerospace and defense market at MRO Americas (Booth 606) in Atlanta, Georgia April 18 – 20, 2023.

Vantage Performance Materials will present LENIUM® FS & LENIUM HT to address the aerospace market's need for vapor degreasing solutions that are specifically formulated to replace current products containing trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PERC) and n-propyl bromide (nPB) that are used in open-top vapor and vacuum degreasing equipment. LENIUM FS and LENIUM HT do not contain TCE, PERC and nPB. LENIUM™ FS & LENIUM HT, are non-flammable and compatible with alloys and most plastics.

"With our presence at MRO Americas 2023, Vantage introduces a range of solutions that comply with stringent aerospace industry specifications and performance requirements," says Jan Tinge, Executive Vice President, Performance Solutions. "Starting with the right technical solution can contribute to substantial time and money savings for our customers, especially in industries requiring years of testing before commercializing a product."

The Company will also feature its recently launched aircraft paint and coating removers and surface preparation products, which include:

B&B™ 3095 Aircraft Paint Remover - A highly thickened, low-odor hydrogen peroxide activated paint remover, B&B™ 3095 effectively removes multiple paint layers and chromated and non-chromated primers and topcoats. It comes ready to use, clings to vertical and inverted surfaces and has an 18-month shelf life.

iTPC 37 Remover Inhibited Temporary Protective Coating Remover – This inhibited, water-based cleaning solution is formulated to remove strippable temporary protective coatings (TPCs). It is safe on both painted and unpainted aircraft surfaces, acrylics, polycarbonates, elastomers and some composites; it comes ready to use.

iSAP 311 Inhibited Surface Adhesion Promoter – This advanced, non-chromated surface pre-treatment is engineered to provide both adhesion promotion and corrosion resistance before the application of multi-layered paint system stackups.

