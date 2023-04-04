The Wonderful Company Unveils Corporate Philanthropy Website

Online Platform Shares Stories of 'Doing Well by Doing Good,' Emphasizing Positive Impact in Communities Where Employees Live and Work

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wonderful Company has launched its first-ever Corporate Social Responsibility website highlighting co-founders Lynda and Stewart Resnick's philanthropic approach of place-based giving, which focuses on listening to, investing in, and collaborating with communities where employees live and work, from California's Central Valley to the islands of Fiji and beyond.

The comprehensive collection of nearly 100 stories, articles and immersive video delve into the strategies, community partnerships and real-world outcomes of the Resnicks' philanthropic initiatives, through their foundation and The Wonderful Company. It also shares insights into their focus on investing in the whole person and the social determinants of a healthy society, including education, health and wellness, economic mobility, environmental sustainability, and arts and culture.

Across the site, visitors can learn more about a wide range of initiatives and hear directly from community partners, residents, Wonderful Education scholars, and employees who all play critical roles in this Corporate Social Responsibility work.

"Philanthropy is central to the DNA of The Wonderful Company, and we are proud of what we have been able to achieve working closely with communities and our employees," said Lynda Resnick, co-owner and Vice Chairman of The Wonderful Company, who oversees the company's philanthropy. "Sharing our approaches, learnings and strategies will hopefully offer insights to others as they chart their own philanthropic course. Our belief is that true success comes from doing well by doing good. We start by making a difference in our own backyards."

The easy-to-navigate site offers readers a variety of jumping off points for further exploration:

To date, the Resnicks, through their foundation and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.6 billion in philanthropy globally, including $1.3 billion directed towards environmental sustainability to help combat climate change and preserve the planet for future generations.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN®, and Landmark® wines. The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To learn more about their Corporate Social Responsibility, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

