BMC Now Authorized as a Premier SaaS-delivered ITSM IL-5 Solution in AWS GovCloud

Impact Level 5 Certification for BMC Helix ITSM Offers Department of Defense Customers Seamless and Secure Cloud Migrations

HOUSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced that the BMC Helix ITSM solution has been granted Provisional Authorization for Impact Level 5 (IL-5) from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC) (PRNewswire)

The DISA Impact Level Provisional Authorization process allows the Department of Defense (DoD) to certify cloud SaaS offerings that meet security requirements mandated by the sensitivity of the information. DISA IL-5 authorization for the BMC Helix ITSM solution in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud verifies the platform meets stringent U.S. DoD security requirements for items in the Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) category.

As a leading SaaS-delivered ITSM IL-5 solution available today in AWS GovCloud, the BMC Helix ITSM and BMC Helix Digital Workplace solutions, meet heightened SaaS cybersecurity requirements while allowing DoD agencies to enjoy advanced features with lower cost and less complexity to deploy. This includes the ability to leverage innovative technology for enterprise service management (ESM) transformation, including service desk consolidation and modernization. DoD agencies can take advantage of the BMC Helix ITSM solution capabilities to:

Reduce response time with real-time auto correlation and proactive problem identification to avoid service disruptions

Proactively manage change risk to ensure that services and applications are deployed smoothly

Minimize manual effort through auto task bundling and cast assignment to free users for higher level work

With rapid implementation and flexible configuration, federal agencies can confidently choose the BMC Helix solutions for their seamless, secure cloud migrations as they respond to ever-changing and demanding missions.

"We're honored to obtain this new authorization for BMC Helix ITSM on AWS GovCloud," said David Sims, Area Vice President and GM of Federal Management at BMC. "BMC is committed to serving our DoD customers with a truly integrated SaaS platform that delivers comprehensive IT service management. Additionally, we are looking forward to expanding this authorization for additional features that support the entire enterprise, in the coming months."

