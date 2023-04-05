Combined Arms Chosen as State Provider of Texas Veterans Network

Expanding Support Statewide for the Texas Veteran Community

HOUSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Arms, a leading veteran nonprofit and provider of a highly advanced and user-friendly technology platform for veterans and military-connected individuals, has been awarded $2 Million by The Texas Workforce Commission to serve as the state provider of the Texas Veterans Network (TVN). Combined Arms will expand TVN's powerful offerings to veterans of all 254 Texas counties and this establishes a significant presence for Combined Arms in and around Military City, USA. Since its launch in April 2020, TVN has successfully connected over 40,000 individuals to valuable resources, with an impressive average partner response time of just 27 hours.

Combined Arms Logo (PRNewswire)

Combined Arms awarded $2M by the Texas Workforce Commission to serve as state provider of the Texas Veterans Network.

"Texas is home to 1.7 million veterans who have served their country, and the Texas Workforce Commission is committed to helping them seamlessly transition with interconnected services," said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel. "Over the past two years, Combined Arms has made an impact through the Texas Veterans Network, by connecting more than 40,000 veterans and their families with the necessary services in various communities across Texas, and we look forward to seeing even more veterans served through our continued partnership."

"The Texas Veterans Network serves as a stellar example of statewide collaboration, and Combined Arms is proud to be at the forefront of this critical effort," said Mike Hutchings, Chief Executive Officer at Combined Arms. "Our ultimate measure of success lies in the satisfaction and welfare of the veterans and military families we support, with data serving as the backbone of our decision-making process. Through our collaborative partnerships, we strive to drive meaningful change that positively impacts the overall wellbeing of the military-connected community."

Working in conjunction with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Veterans Network powered by Combined Arms' cutting-edge technology, which has been specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of the military-connected community. TVN brings together government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions, providing holistic support to service members, veterans, military family members, gold-star families, and caregivers within 72 hours of request.

"Combined Arms has been an invaluable partner to the Texas Veterans Commission in enabling us to effectively cater to the needs of veterans and their families across Texas. This collaboration has provided us with valuable insights into the demographics of the people we serve and the gaps in the services available in various communities. With this valuable information, we are better equipped to make informed decisions to enhance our services and better serve our constituents" said Thomas Palladino, Executive Director, Texas Veterans Commission.

The first phase, launched in April 2020, covered 73 counties and included 70 partner organizations. Over two years, the TVN grew to include 196 counties and over 250 partners. The TVN is comprised of vetted, top-notch service providers dedicated to assisting veterans and military families in Texas. These resources will be available to veterans across the state, regardless of service era or discharge status.

Combined Arms has effectively tackled the issue of a fragmented social service ecosystem through the development of a robust, secure, and user-friendly technology platform. This platform facilitates resource connections and bilateral interagency referrals, all while enforcing network-wide accountability.

The Combined Arms technology is particularly valuable for veterans, servicemembers, military families, caregivers, and special immigrant visas (SIVs) seeking assistance throughout the various stages of their transition from service. By utilizing the Combined Arms platform, individuals can easily connect with member organizations and institutions within the Texas Veterans Network to enhance their quality of life and navigate the complexities of accessing essential support services. For those interested in utilizing the platform, assistance is readily available via the TVN intake team at 1-888-737-3112 or through self-service navigation by creating a profile online .

All service providers interested in collaborating to enhance accessibility of essential resources for veterans and military-connected individuals to thrive in their communities, are encouraged to contact Combined Arms and become part of their network at https://www.combinedarms.us/membership ."

Texas leads the way in supporting its veteran community making Texas the first interconnected state for veterans and military families. The partnership between the Texas Workforce Commission and Combined Arms will further strengthen the resources available to veterans and their families, ensuring they have access to the services they need to succeed. As a result, Texas stands out as the best state for veterans, with a commitment to providing comprehensive and effective support to those who have served our country.

About Combined Arms

Since its founding in 2015, Combined Arms (CAX) has been a transformative backbone organization dedicated to revolutionizing the way veterans and military families access essential resources within their communities. The organization's nationwide solution was specifically designed to address the challenges faced by veterans in accessing vital support during their transition from military to civilian life. Veterans often encounter significant obstacles in navigating the highly fragmented structure of public and private veteran-serving organizations in the United States, making it difficult to access the help they need. At Combined Arms, veterans can find support across a range of dimensions, including health, employment, financial well-being, social connectivity, and community connection. The transition from military to civilian life is a complex process that involves significant changes in nearly every aspect of a veteran's life, from their place of residence to their financial status and support systems. At Combined Arms, we're here to support the military-connected community, every step of the way. Follow Combined Arms on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Kelly Finn Störmer

media@combinedarms.us

917-579-7397

Texas Veterans Network Powered by Combined Arms logo (PRNewswire)

