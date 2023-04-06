Anker Announces Limited Edition Transformers-Themed Version of Anker GaNPrime™ Chargers and Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector

Powered by GaNPrime and Laser Forge, Anker joins forces with Transformers on next level technologies

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand and Nebula, the leading smart projector brand by Anker Innovations, today announced a collaboration with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro to offer consumers three products styled after the Optimus Prime character in the Transformers franchise.

This limited-edition release includes a Transformers-themed version of Anker's best-selling 735 GaNPrime 65W charger and the 733 GaNPrime 2-in-1 charger plus powerbank featuring a 10,000 mAh battery. And what better way to catch up on the Transformers movie franchise with the new Nebula Transformers-themed edition of the Capsule 3 Laser.

All three products are available now and highlight the Autobots and their heroic leader, Optimus Prime. The two charging products are powered by GaNPrime, while Nebula's Laser Forge laser light engine, highlights the futuristic focus and makes these products ideal partners for Transformers.

Nebula Capsule 3 Laser: Ultimate Portability and Enhanced Laser Forge Technology

Powered by Laser Forge Technology, the Capsule 3 Laser provides a clear, bright, 300 ANSI lumen image with 1080P resolution, offering almost twice the brightness of a traditional LED projector under the same power input while having more accurate color.

Supporting AndroidTV 11 OS, the Capsule 3 Laser enables users to have access to over 7,000+ apps that can be downloaded over a Wi-Fi connection and offer countless movies, TV shows and video content via streaming services. Additionally equipped with Dolby Digital+ decoding and speaker which is powered by 8 Watts, as well as a 14,500mAh built-in battery that can deliver up to 2.5 hours movie playtime or 10 hours music playtime on a single charge, the Capsule 3 Laser delivers an all-around audiovisual experience for those who like to hold family events, movie and game lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and tech lovers who like to enjoy a seamless theater experience without limits.

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Transformers-themed edition will be available on Amazon and SeeNebula.com beginning today for purchase with a special early bird price of $779.99 by using a $120 coupon while checking out before April 30th. After this time, the Capsule 3 Laser will return to the regular MSRP of $899.99.

Anker GaNPrime

Both charging accessories leverage Anker's proprietary GaNPrime technology, which offers several advantages over the more traditional silicon architecture including a safer, faster and more energy efficient way of simultaneously charging multiple high-power mobile devices. Featuring PowerIQ 4.0, GaNPrime chargers are able to intelligently detect the power needs of each connected device, automatically re-distributing power to reduce charging time by up to 1-hour across all devices.

Anker 735 Charger (GaNPrime 65W) : With 2 USB-C ports and one USB-A port, users can charge their phone, notebook, and earbuds all at once from a single charger at up to 65W.

Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W): With this 2-in-1 hybrid 65W wall charger and 10,000mAh portable charger, users can enjoy the best of both worlds in one device. With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, users can easily charge up to 3 devices at once at home, in the office or in between.

The Transformers-themed edition of the Anker 735 Charger and the Anker 733 PowerCore 65W Powerbank will be available on Amazon and Anker.com beginning today for purchase at an MSRP of $59.99 and $99.99 respectively.

About Transformers

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. Anker kick-started the GaN (Gallium Nitride) revolution in 2018 by introducing the first commercially available GaN-powered fast charger. Today, Anker has continued to innovate in the charging space by introducing new charging accessories for virtually all mobile devices. This includes wall plugs, solar and wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, and high-capacity portable power stations. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com.

About Nebula

Nebula represents an exciting new class of smart, portable entertainment products. This includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. These devices are breathing new life into the projector space in 5 key ways: beautiful and portable designs, incredible sound, amazing battery life, rich content and smart A.I. For more information, please visit SeeNebula.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

