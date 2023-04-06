Nielsen Now Reporting Comparable Metrics for Local OTT Feeds for Local TV

New metrics generate unique insights & business opportunities for local TV stations

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Nielsen has introduced comparable reporting of local television's OTT streaming apps when delivered via connected TV devices, apps and/or websites and viewed on the TV glass. The new capability includes feeds that have unique, streamed content that is not available on the station's over-the-air channels or direct-to-cable station feeds. By capturing local audiences across both streaming apps and linear television, broadcasters can understand the full reach of their local content across platforms to drive growth as they explore new ways of distributing premium video.

As the rise of streaming continues to penetrate the media landscape, many local TV stations are utilizing streaming apps to feed their live, locally-produced, or syndicated content to their apps and websites. By enabling Local OTT measurement with metrics comparable to local broadcast, local content owners will have a more complete picture of their unique audiences regardless of platform, powering critical insights and new incremental revenue opportunities.

"Our priority remains providing the marketplace with data they can trade on with confidence," said Catherine Herkovic, EVP, Managing Director, Audio and Local TV at Nielsen. "We continue to evolve our measurement to account for all local audiences and are thrilled to offer a more inclusive way to capture local audiences across platforms. This new innovation is the next step in aligning our local TV measurement to national TV."

