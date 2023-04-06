NinjaOne Announces Joe Lohmeier as Company's First Global Channel Chief

Former Cisco, VMWare, and Avaya channel executive to accelerate global partner success

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaOne, the first unified IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, announced today that Joe Lohmeier has joined the company as its first global Channel Chief.

Lohmeier will be responsible for building a robust channel program to fuel the company's global partner organization and spur partner success. Under his leadership, NinjaOne is launching an expanded partner program and portal to further demonstrate its commitment to MSPs, resellers, and distributors. As a result of its investment in the channel, the company will also provide a greater level of on-demand training and deal support.

"This is a time of significant growth for NinjaOne and our channel ecosystem. We are excited to have Joe join the team to accelerate opportunities for our partners and broaden our global reach to attract new partners," said Dean Yeck, Chief Revenue Officer, Ninja One. "With over 25 years of channel leadership and sales experience, Joe will help us build a world-leading partner program."

Prior to joining NinjaOne, Lohmeier held executive channel positions at VMware, Cisco Systems, and Avaya. Most recently, he served as Worldwide Vice President of Sales and Channels at Vyopta, Inc., a software company based in Austin. Prior to Vyopta, Lohmeier was the global Channel Chief at Avaya where channel sales represented $3.2B of business and consisted of a 250-person team managing over 9,000 global partners.

As Vice President of Americas, Virtual Sales for over two years with VMWare, Lohmeier and his team were responsible for over $2B in annual sales in enterprise, commercial, federal, and public sector segments.

"NinjaOne represents a great opportunity to help partners capture new business models and build deeper expertise in strategic growth areas," Lohmeier said. "I'm thrilled to be part of an organization that demonstrates value to partners with enablement programs and skills development to grow competencies, along with an exciting product roadmap for driving mutual business success."

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support and has been recognized as the best-rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past three years.

For additional information, visit www.ninjaone.com

