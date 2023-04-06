NiSource Issues Annual Safety Report

2022 Annual Safety Report reaffirms NiSource's commitment to safety; Highlights progress seen across six-state footprint

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) released its 2022 annual safety report, highlighting its commitment and approach to safety through process improvements, best practices and investments.

"We hold each other accountable to perform with excellence and to do the right things to keep the public and our employees safe above all else," said Bill Jefferson, executive vice president of operations and chief safety officer. "The millions of homes and businesses we serve depend on service that is safe first and foremost, and we thank all our employees, contractors, and business partners for their dedication to this critical shared responsibility."

Key highlights from the 2022 Safety Report include:

NiSource received industry recognition for the successful implementation of our Safety Management System (SMS), making us the second energy company in the industry to receive this recognition.

The company drove customer-focused safety enhancements such as upgrading the Damage Prevention Risk Model (DPRM), a new software that NiSource employees can now use to document one-on-one conversations with customers about pipeline safety.

Last year, NiSource replaced more than 265 miles of priority pipe (including cast iron, wrought iron and bare steel), including the last remaining sections of known cast iron pipe for two of its state operating companies.

NiSource continued its electric infrastructure modernization efforts, by replacing electric transformers and breakers, rebuilding circuits, replacing underground cables, replacing and upgrading wood and steel poles, rebuilding electric substations and more.

NiSource continued its strong partnership with Picarro-equipped vehicles to provide advance leak detection capabilities. In 2022 alone, NiSource Picarro vehicles surveyed 15,230 miles of distribution pipe and mitigated 3,400 standard cubic feet per hour (SCFH) of carbon emissions.

The NiSource Emergency Management team continued to enhance awareness and understanding of all emergency response roles to team members through regular exercises and training.

