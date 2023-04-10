PETALUMA, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colavita and Curation Foods, a subsidiary of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., have announced the completion of a transaction by which Colavita has acquired the O Olive Oil & Vinegar brand and business assets.

Colavita Acquires O Olive Oil & Vinegar from Curation Foods

O is a producer of premium quality, 100% California products. Founded in 2007, the O brand is a leader in the U.S. retail market for Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Champagne Vinegar and Sherry Vinegar. The brand also includes a wide assortment of other uniquely packaged, responsibly sourced and high quality olive oil and vinegar items.

"I'm happy to announce this important acquisition," said Giovanni Colavita, CEO of Colavita USA. "We have always looked with admiration at what the O founders created. A company that produces distinctive oils and vinegars, all 100% from California in a fully integrated way, and located in the heart of the Californian wine region. We are happy to bring back O to a family-operated business and culture after a transitional period as part of a public company. I want to thank our team, the Curation team and our respective consultants for making this transaction happen so effectively."

Colavita has named Paolo Colavita CEO of O Olive Oil & Vinegar. Paolo, currently VP of Colavita's west coast operations, has been living in Northern California for the last seven years. He will manage the O team based in Petaluma, CA, leading the growth of this boutique brand of premium local products in U.S. markets and in markets worldwide.

"It is a very exciting moment in our Company's history and I am beyond grateful to lead this venture," said Colavita. "I want to thank the rest of my family, most especially my father and role model Enrico, without whom all this would not have been possible. He is the one, together with his U.S. business partner and Colavita USA co-founder John J. Profaci, who originally envisioned a future in California for our Company even before the California olive oil and vinegar industries had really taken root. Our mission with this acquisition is to stay true to the incredible uniqueness of the O brand without compromise, while utilizing our shared industry expertise to elevate the brand on a global scale."

About O Olive Oil & Vinegar

O Olive Oil & Vinegar is a leading brand of artisanal wine vinegar and California organic extra virgin olive oil. The brand, founded in 2007, has been honored with multiple SOFI™ awards, representing the best in specialty foods. Products are sold primarily in natural food, conventional grocery, eCommerce and mass retail channels in the United States and Canada. Vinegars are handcrafted at its state-of-the-art fermentation facility in Sonoma County, California. Organic extra virgin olive oils are sourced from well-established California growers who practice sustainable agriculture. All products are 100% clean label.

For more information, visit ooliveoil.com

About Colavita

Family-owned and operated Colavita, with global headquarters in Pomezia, Italy and U.S. operations in Edison, NJ and Dixon, CA, has been producing, importing and distributing premium quality specialty food products since 1938. The Colavita brand is present in over 80 countries worldwide. In the U.S., Colavita is a leading national brand of extra virgin olive oil, balsamic and wine vinegar, and pasta, with distribution throughout the retail, eCommerce, club and food service sectors. Colavita is committed to quality assurance and sustainability principles throughout its supply chain. All Colavita facilities in the U.S. and Italy are GFSI certified and powered by solar energy.

For more information about Colavita, visit colavita.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Colavita