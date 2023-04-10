Omni Federal in collaboration with BESPIN deploys User Experience Monitoring Capability (UEM) on Cloud One for Air Force Enterprise

GAINESVILLE, Va., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Federal, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the DoD, is proud to announce User Experience Monitoring (UEM) is now available on Cloud One as an enterprise service for the Department of the Air Force. UEM, developed in partnership with Business and Enterprise Systems Product INovation (BESPIN), provides deeper, comprehensive insights into how airmen use digital applications and enterprise-wide services. UEM enables data-driven decisions when creating and maintaining digital applications and services for airmen, thus increasing the efficacy of those applications.

For Senior Leaders, they will now be able to track usability scores and success metrics of their team, while at the Enterprise level, they can track common success metrics across applications. Product Owners/Software Factories will be able to track the performance of tools and services under their portfolio, and track common success metrics across applications. Product Teams will be able to measure the health and performance of the product, as well as report accurate data and success metrics to stakeholders.

"Striving to help app teams understand their users is a key element in making sure we provide that level of transparency to our UEM customers," said UEM subject matter expert Ron Stevens from Omni Federal. "What are users doing?" Stevens said. "Where are they going? What issues are they experiencing? We are dedicated to making sure we provide that level of transparency to our UEM customers."

Making informed decisions at all levels helps the digital application and enterprise service teams make the right decisions about where to invest time and money, thereby enhancing the user experience and value delivered to airmen.

Omni Federal is a commercially rooted small business, delivering user-centric digital solutions to the Federal government. With a focus on being the software accelerator for the DoD and Intel community, they simplify complexity, challenge the status quo, and develop innovative platform technologies. Their 200+ employees across 28 states serve the Air Force, Space Force, Army, NGA, DHA, and CMS, and almost 30% of their workforce are veterans. Omni is committed to serving men and women in uniform by enabling better decisions through training and building game-changing modern software solutions.

