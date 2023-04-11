iSHANG LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST "WEB3-AS-A-SERVICE" PLATFORM WITH 10+ TURNKEY VERTICAL ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS FACILITATING WEB3 ADOPTION FROM BRANDS AND ENTERPRISES

iSHANG Web3-as-a-Service (W3aaS) Platform is a decentralized infrastructure & gateway to enable brands and enterprises to enter into the 3 rd generation internet (Web3) market;

10+ development-free turnkey solutions for quick & cost-efficient deployment of Web3 campaigns;

Well-rounded, end-to-end support with practical consulting service, tailor-made Web3 campaign management module and campaign driven NFT & dApp marketplace.

HONG KONG, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iSHANG Technology Limited (iSHANG - www.ishang.com ), the Web3 business arm of the leading digital asset group, COINSTREET, today announced the launch of world's first "Web3-as-a-Service" (W3aaS) platform that provides the infrastructure and gateway for brands & enterprises to enter into the Web3 market through over 10 turnkey Web3 services & applications anchored on Decentralized Ledger Technology (DLT).

iSHANG launches world's first (PRNewswire)

iSHANG Web3-as-a-Service (W3aaS) Platform is built on Ethereum and Polygon blockchain using IPFS (Inter Planetary Filing System) decentralized storage system. To ensure seamless integration with conventional Web2 system from enterprises, iSHANG also leverages on AWS's cloud infrastructure and high-available secure computing environment.

In addition, iSHANG also provides one-stop consulting services, empowering mainstream brands and enterprises to transform their businesses and to tap into the limitless potential of the Web3 market, and offering revolutionary ways for brand engagement, customer acquisition & retention. This provides an end-to-end solution for brands and enterprises to launch customized and innovative Web3 Vertical Applications in a timely & cost-efficient way.

Web3-as-a-Service Platform and Solutions

iSHANG's W3aaS platform includes three main components, 1) 10+ ready-made turnkey, but fully customizable decentralized blockchain applications, 2) tailor-made Web3 campaign management, and 3) campaign-driven NFT & dApp marketplace, such as -

Web2-to-3 Membership & Lifestyle Program Collectible Phygital Value-Backed NFT, or "vNFT" Decentralized Affiliate & Social Marketing Program "Proof-of-X" Non-Transferable NFT Certificate O2O Commerce and Global Payment Tokenization of ESG & Charity Project Web3 Voting Campaign & Survey Branded Web3 Game & Metaverse Decentralized Coupon, Voucher & Ticketing Crowdfunding & Trade Financing Program

Web3 Consulting Service

Advisory / Consultation – Project idea conception, strategic planning and commercialization plan;

Technical Development & Operation – Smart contracts & dApp creation, mini-site creation, blockchain wallet & payment system;

Marketing & Launch Campaign – Community management, MarCom strategy, campaign management;

Post-Launch Trading & Support – Trading & auctioning, DAO management, exit strategies.

Samson Lee, Co-Founder of iSHANG commented, "Despite the hype, Web3 mass adoption has been slow and mostly focused on cryptocurrency, Game-Fi and NFT. Research has shown that both users and brands have a strong interest in adopting Web3; however, there are many gaps and hurdles in the deployment of technologies, as well as a lack of talent in the field and cost-efficient solutions. iSHANG aims to solve these issues and provide a bridge for mass adoption with a total solution of Web3-as-a-Service technology platform, together with turnkey enterprise solutions and practical consulting services."

Stephen Law, Vice Chairman of COINSTREET, the holding company of iSHANG, commented, "We were recently granted of first license of Security Token Offering Platform in Hong Kong (under another subsidiary of Signum Digital) and are now delighted to announce the launch of iSHANG Web3-as-a-Service Enterprise Solutions Platform. With the two platforms in operation, Coinstreet group aims to capture the vast Web3 transformation business opportunities from within the regulated financial service area, to overall non-regulated business trades and industries."

Alice So, Head of Entrepreneurship at Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, added, "Hong Kong Cyberport is dedicated to nurturing the growth of the Web3 ecosystem. We are pleased to see our incubatee, iSHANG, launching their Web3-as-a-Service Platform with the aim to facilitate mass adoption of Web3 by end consumers and corporations. We will continue to support the development of this emerging industry and attract international Web3 companies to set up operations in Hong Kong through Web3 Hub@Cyberport."

Web3 has been described as the next evolution of the World Wide Web. It is also a general term referring to all kinds of new Internet services that are built using decentralized blockchains. Recent research indicates that the global Web3 market size is expected to reach USD 81.5 Billion in 2030 with revenue CAGR of 43.7%. Web3 is predicated on the creation of a completely decentralized ecosystem, representing a potential power shift in allowing consumers to control their personal data. Individuals will be able to own-trade-profit from the digital assets through direct P2P transactions, with transactions tracked with total transparency and streamlined by settlement of stablecoins. Operational efficiency will be largely increased by lowering operation cost and increasing settlement speed through smart contracts. With iSHANG W3aaS Platform, all brands and enterprises can make a move to take advantage of this paradigm shift in timely and cost-efficient ways.

About iSHANG Technology Limited (iSHANG)

iSHANG operates a "Web3-as-a-Service" (W3aaS) platform that provides the infrastructure and a gateway for brands & enterprises to enter into the Web3 market. iSHANG W3aaS platform developed 10+ turnkey decentralized services & applications that are built on Ethereum and Polygon blockchain using IPFS (Inter Planetary Filing System) decentralized storage system. In addition, iSHANG also offers one-stop consulting services empowering mainstream brands and enterprises to transform their businesses and enable them to offer revolutionary ways for brand engagement, customer acquisition & retention. Ultimately, iSHANG provides an end-to-end solution for brands and enterprises to launch customized and innovative Web3 Enterprise Vertical Applications in a timely & cost-efficient way. For more information about iSHANG, please visit – www.ishang.com

About Coinstreet

Founded in 2017, Coinstreet is an award-winning professional advisory and consulting firm in the Digital Asset sector. Coinstreet also offers innovative fintech services, and business and operation solutions, covering four key business segments including : (1) TOKENIZATION BUSINESS – Digitized Securities & Security Tokens (STO); (2) ASSET MANAGEMENT – Custodian, DeFi, Investment Funds; (3) WEB3, METAVERSE & UTILITY TOKENS – NFT, Stablecoin, Loyalty Tokens; and (4) ECOSYSTEM DEVELOPMENT – Education, Awards, PR, Events, Marketing, & Consultation. Coinstreet is the co-organizer of TADS Awards (www.TADSawards.org) – the world's first international award for Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities sector, and the co-organizer of the Digital Asset Series (DAS, www.digitalassetseries.org) – a series of free educational seminars for the general public that aims to facilitate mass adoption of digital assets. For more information on Coinstreet, please visit – www.coinstreet.partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iSHANG