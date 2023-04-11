Mom 2.0 Summit, the Nation's Biggest Parenting Influencer Conference, Comes to Phoenix on May 7-9, 2023, Right Before Mother's Day

PHOENIX, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom 2.0 Summit , the premier conference for mom creators and online personalities, is coming back to the Phoenix metro area on May 7-9, 2023, just in time for Mother's Day.

Join us at the Mom 2.0 Summit in Scottsdale, AZ May 7th- 9th!

The event will take place at the J.W. Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale and will feature the nation's leading parenting creators and online personalities, designed to help mom creators and entrepreneurs build their platforms, audiences, and businesses.

Registration for Mom 2.0 is still available on a limited basis. For more information and to register, please visit the conference website at www.Mom2.com .

Attendees can expect to learn from top parenting influencers, network with fellow creators and brand marketers, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and strategies in the parenting influencer space. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn the latest skills for digital entrepreneurship from industry leaders, and visit the Mom 2.0 Marketplace exhibitor area to network with sponsoring brands and companies. Moonbug Entertainment will feature Blippi and Meekah in person, and Bright Horizons will offer complimentary childcare during the day.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Mom 2.0 back to Scottsdale," said Carrie Pacini, the conference's co-founder. "We believe that the conference is the perfect opportunity for mom creators and entrepreneurs to come together, learn from each other, and grow their businesses. Our goal is to provide attendees with the tools and resources they need to succeed in this ever-evolving industry."

About Mom 2.0 Summit:

Mom 2.0 is the nation's premier conference for mom creators and online personalities. The conference helps mom creators and entrepreneurs build their platforms, audiences, and businesses by providing access to top parenting influencers, valuable insights into the latest trends and strategies, and opportunities to network with fellow creators and industry experts.

