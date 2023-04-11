Moxo Named to 2023 WealthTech100

FinTech Global Recognizes Moxo for Third Year in a Row as One of Top Tech Companies Transforming the Global Investment and Banking Industries on Fifth Annual List

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo , the industry's leading client interaction management solution, announced today it has been named one of the top tech companies transforming the global investment and banking industries in the fifth annual WealthTech100 list. The new WealthTech100 list for 2023 launched today by specialist research firm FinTech Global . The prestigious ranking recognizes the next generation of the world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by investment firms, private banks, and financial advisors. A panel of analysts and industry experts made final selections from businesses that meet a range of deciding factors including: industry significance of the problem being solved, the innovation of the technology solution, potential cost savings, efficiency improvements, and more. A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com .

"We are extremely proud to continue to support wealth management companies with technology that enables them to provide their clients with access to high-value services securely and efficiently," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer of Moxo. "Moxo is committed to providing an innovative solution to ensure businesses can build and support meaningful client interactions through modern digital automation."

Moxo's platform was built in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions including Standard Chartered, Citibank, MUFG, Van Lanschot and Raiffeisen Bank International and has evolved alongside them to ensure it is meeting the needs of its high-touch clients' most pressing challenges. While retaining a mobile-first approach, Moxo provides a powerful client interaction management solution that encapsulates collaboration within the higher order framework of structured client interaction workflows. This enables snap-in business process integration and blending of structured and unstructured business interactions that support the entire lifecycle of client management — including account acquisition, onboarding, and servicing.

About Moxo

Control the chaos of managing client business with Moxo. Streamline external projects with digital interaction workflows — from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals, and more.

Moxo powers client interaction workflows across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit moxo.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

