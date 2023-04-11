Shamrock Capital Announces Paige Kuroyama as New Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, communications and related sectors, today announced that Paige Kuroyama has joined as the firm's new Chief Financial Officer.

Paige has worked closely with Shamrock Capital for many years through her prior role as Partner at RSM US, LLP, Shamrock's longtime auditor. She joins Shamrock from her most recent role at CNM LLP, an accounting and advisory firm where she had been Partner since January 2022. Paige brings over 20 years of accounting and financial reporting experience with her to Shamrock.

Shamrock's former Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer, Peter Rivera, will retain his position as dedicated CCO while serving as advisor to Paige to ensure a smooth CFO transition.

"Paige is a trusted and seasoned professional who brings valuable experience and skillsets to Shamrock. We have had a long working relationship and are excited to welcome her to the team as we continue to grow and evolve the firm," stated Steve Royer, President & Partner at Shamrock Capital. "We are truly grateful to Peter for his innumerable contributions to Shamrock and will greatly value his insights through this transition and in his continued role as CCO."

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $4.2 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

