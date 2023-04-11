Skyservice Business Aviation Opens Vancouver FBO

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or "the Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, opens its Vancouver International Airport ("YVR"), Fixed-Based Operations (FBO).

Skyservice™ is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 37th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry offering aircraft management, maintenance, charter, aircraft sales and acquisition, and FBO services. (CNW Group/Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome customers to our newest FBO facility," commented Benjamin Murray, President, and CEO of Skyservice. "Vancouver is an essential hub for Canadian commerce and recreation and a key location for our clients. We intend to make further investments at the airport, including expanding our hangar footprint, providing on-site maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and operating sustainability initiatives."

Skyservice Vancouver is the company's eleventh fixed-based operation and sixth World Fuel Air Elite location in Canada, providing extensive ground handling, fueling, and hangarage services along with bespoke customer service, aircraft management, and private jet charter services. Skyservice operates two additional locations dedicated solely to MRO services in Muskoka, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec, and is expanding into Napa, California this spring and constructing an additional private jet center in Seattle, Washington to replace its existing facility.

"We are thrilled to announce our expanded relationship with Skyservice, a trusted leader in aviation services. Our new agreement marks an important milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to invest and expand with Skyservice at Vancouver Airport", said Malcolm Hawkins, senior vice president at World Fuel Services. "As an essential location in the World Fuel Network, Skyservice's membership in Air Elite and commitment to providing the highest standard of service will allow us to deliver exceptional experiences to our flight department cardholders. We look forward to working together to provide unparalleled service and solutions to general and business aircraft operators."

The FBO offers a multi-level passenger lounge with beautiful views of the Pacific Mountain Range, three heated hangars, and a 175,000 sq ft ramp space capable of accommodating aircraft like the Global 7500/8000 and Gulfstream 700/800s. The Vancouver facility will enjoy the same comforts and luxurious amenities as Skyservice's other award-winning FBOs once renovations are complete.

Skyservice is committed to sustainable operations and will provide carbon offsets to clients. Skyservice was the first business aviation company, in partnership with World Fuel Services, to offer sustainable aviation fuel in Canada to business aviation clients at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). The company is targeting becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

Skyservice™ Vancouver FBO at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) second floor customer lounge. (CNW Group/Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON