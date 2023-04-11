Torch.AI Joins the AWS Partner Network and AWS Public Sector Partner Program

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI , Pioneers of Data Infrastructure AI™, announced today they have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN) and have joined the AWS Public Sector Partner Program (PSP). The PSP recognizes AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions who have experience supporting government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world.

"Joining the APN requires necessary and rigorous due diligence and vetting by the AWS team. Acceptance into the program is a testament to our entire team and the hardened capabilities of the Torch Platform," said Jason Eidam, Torch.AI's Head of Strategy. "Being an APN member unlocks significant opportunity as we continue to invest in advancing our technology to expand human potential through data and AI solutions."

Since 2017, Torch.AI has helped the U.S. Federal Government unlock value from unstructured data to make both humans and machines more productive. Torch.AI helps customers integrate disparate and unstructured data and systems with a patented machine learning-based approach to data processing.

Becoming a member of the APN and PSP underscores Torch.AI's commitment to an industry-leading approach for security, reliability, and exceptional AI-powered solutions that are designed to solve for a wide range of our nation's toughest data challenges – a feat that is met as data volumes and complexity see exponential growth, requiring even more sophisticated merits to solve.

As a result of the partnership, Torch.AI plans to expand their current platform offerings to reach a broader audience across federal agencies and implement cloud-based AI solutions designed to make data easier to use and provide decision makers accurate, impactful, and user-friendly data. Torch.AI leverages state-of-the-art data extraction and orchestration services that utilize enhanced machine learning to identify, extract, tag, and fuse data in real-time as their platform ingests structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data from users. This produces a newly structured output prior to downstream processing by the user.

About Torch.AI

Torch.AI, the Data Infrastructure AI Pioneers™, are headquartered in Kansas City with offices in Washington, DC. The company builds AI that makes data easier to use by processing data in-flight and radically evolving analytic and operational capabilities in any IT environment. The Torch Platform instantly unlocks value from data and provides information needed for humans and machines to be more productive. Their solutions and people are actively supporting operations in industries including financial services and Federal defense and national security.

