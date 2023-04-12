Illinois Students Show Significant Growth on IAR with Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics

Community Consolidated School District 59 (CCSD59) students using Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics showed significant improvement in IAR proficiency rates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Consolidated School District 59 (CCSD59), a Chicago area school district, began using Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics (IM) in the fall of 2021 and showed significant gains on Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) proficiency rates and teacher-observed engagement in math instruction by the end of the 2021–2022 school year.

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. (PRNewswire)

We also wanted...equitable access for all students. We found that with Illustrative Math from Imagine Learning.

The IAR is administered to Illinois students in grades 3–8 and CCSD59 students experienced a larger increase in IAR math proficiency rates between 2021–2022 than the state overall. Significant improvement was noted in grades 3, 4, 6, and 8, with CCSD59 students outperforming the state by over 10% in grade 3. Additionally, low-income students, English learners, students with disabilities, and students with Individualized Educational Plans (IEPs) experienced larger increases in IAR math proficiency rates between 2021 and 2022 in CCSD59 than in the state overall.

"We knew we wanted a strong focus on grade-level standards, and a problem-based curriculum. We also wanted to make sure there was equitable access for all students," said Dr. Nicole Robinson, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for CCSD59. "We found that with Illustrative Math from Imagine Learning."

"Our three-year goal is that 80% or more of our students are able to adequately be supported by our core instruction," shared Michelle Benages, K–12 Math Coordinator for CCSD59. "We started off the 2021–2022 school year, prior to implementing IM, at 60%. We've already grown 5% after our first year of implementation."

A recent study showed student perceptions of math instruction in CCSD59 grew substantially more positive after the introduction of IM compared to student perceptions of math instruction in the state as a whole. Students perception of math instruction was "Strong" or "Very Strong" in all elementary and middle schools in CCSD59 after the first year of using Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics.

"I am seeing so much growth in teachers and students working together," stated Jackie Townsend, Instructional Coach at CCSD59. "The students own their learning and are proud to share what they have taken away with their classmates, their peers, and their teacher."

CCSD59 is comprised of 15 schools and over 5,000 students. Over 50% of the students are classified as low income and 46% are English learners. Learn more about the CCSD59 Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics implementation story here.

Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics offers the highest quality IM-Certified® core math curricula for grades K–12, powered by a best-in-class integrated learning and implementation experience. It leverages the power of problem-based curricula to give all students equity and access to grade-level mathematics—ensuring each student is an active participant in their learning. Imagine Learning is one of Illustrative Mathematics' certified partners.

Imagine Learning provides digital-first PreK–12 learning solutions for core instruction, supplemental and intervention, courseware, and virtual school services. Our mission is to ignite learning breakthroughs with forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology. We serve 15 million students—partnering with more than half of districts nationwide.

