Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on June 22, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

