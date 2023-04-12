Yanolja Cloud member company eZee Technosys Awarded 2023 Expedia Group Elite Connectivity Partner Status

Top designation awarded for achieving specific metrics designed to deliver better results for properties and customers

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eZee Technosys (eZee), a Yanolja Cloud member company, is proud to be named as the 2023 Expedia Group Elite Connectivity Partner. Expedia's Connectivity Partner Program recognizes top providers for maintaining high-quality connections and helping lodging partners grow their business on the Expedia Group marketplace. This recognition is a testament to eZee's dedication to providing outstanding service and solutions to its customers.

Elite status is the top designation one can receive as part of Expedia's program. eZee achieved Elite status by reaching specific goals and technical metrics across several categories including booking value, traveler experience, engagement quality, connection experience and onboarding experience. For the 2023 program, Expedia created the traveler experience category, which includes property optimization initiatives intended to improve performance and deliver better experiences for travelers. As an Elite connectivity partner, eZee will receive exclusive benefits such as enhanced technical support and early access to APIs and capabilities, which will allow it to better serve its customers.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor, which is a testament to our team's dedication to creating rock-solid hospitality software and providing exceptional service," said Aeijaz Sodawala, CEO of eZee. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing the lodging industry with the tools they need to make it easier to grow their business," he further added.

eZee is an end-to-end global hospitality tech provider with over 17 years of experience. They provide complete hospitality solutions including Channel Management, Property Management Software, Booking Engine, Restaurant POS, Revenue Management, and Website Builder for accommodations of all types and sizes. eZee is part of Yanolja Cloud, a leading global provider of AI-based SaaS solutions for the travel, hospitality, leisure and residential industries, with approximately 80,000 solution licenses in 170+ countries, in more than 60 languages.

"This recognition of eZee highlights Yanolja Cloud's aim to provide the right technology to meet the unique needs of hospitality and leisure customers at each stage of their customer journey", said Jongyoon Kim, CEO of Yanolja Cloud. "I look forward to eZee's continued innovation, and bringing that innovation to help more businesses around the globe thrive."

eZee Technosys is a global hospitality company that offers integrated management solutions for hotels and restaurants. Founded in 2006, eZee is India's largest hotel technology provider and a leading global cloud hotel solution provider. The company has a regional branch in Malaysia and has established its presence in the APAC region. eZee is one of the few hospitality technology providers in the world to offer end-to-end hotel and restaurant solutions. Recently, eZee was fully acquired by Yanolja Cloud, a subsidiary of Yanolja Co. Ltd.("Yanolja"). Yanolja is a travel tech unicorn in South Korea backed by Booking Holdings (Booking.com, Agoda, Kayak), Softbank, and Singaporean fund GIC Pte. With a stronghold on R&D, eZee is introducing innovations in its solutions to benefit the industry. Today, eZee is the #1 hotel tech provider in India and the global Top 2 PMS provider, with 300+ partners and 33,000+ clients in 170+ countries worldwide.

Yanolja Cloud is a leading global provider of AI-based SaaS solutions for the hospitality and leisure industries. The company has approximately 80,000 solution licenses in 170+ countries, in more than 60 languages. Yanolja Cloud started as part of Yanolja, South Korea's #1 travel app. Yanolja Cloud leverages its hospitality industry beginnings, along with its growing portfolio of member companies such as eZee, Yanolja Cloud Korea, and SanhaIT, to create technology solutions that make it easier for properties to transform their business and delight their guests. Yanolja Cloud is leading digital transformation around the world for properties within accommodations, food and beverage, residential, golf, and other leisure facilities. The company offers a full suite of solutions including property management, distribution solutions for inventory sales and management, an automated IoT Hub connecting all hardware, and AI services based on a Yanolja Cloud integrated data lake.

