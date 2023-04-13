ARCADE1UP LEVELS UP GAME NIGHT WITH RELEASE OF INFINITY GAME BOARD

Play 100+ Board Games and Activities Wherever You Are – Without a Stack of Boxes or Losing a Game Piece

MIAMI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade1Up has once again leveled up game night with the release of the Infinity Game Board™. Building off the success of the Infinity Game Table™, an innovative digital table that connects family and friends through a vast library of popular games, Arcade1Up has gone one step further with the Infinity Game Board, creating a portable and easily accessible board game experience that everyone in the family can enjoy. The Infinity Game Board is available beginning today for $499.99 at Best Buy retail stores and BestBuy.com.

"The IGT was a breakaway product for us in that we saw the opportunity to simplify and reimagine the traditional game night into a more accessible format and experience," said Davin Sufer, CTO of Arcade1Up. "We are excited to launch the next generation in this innovative line, and the portable format will bring the real-world board game experience to even more fans."

The Infinity Game Board brings all the amazing games, activities and features of the award-winning Infinity Game Table into a portable device that is both compact and lightweight. An 18.5-inch HD touchscreen makes it easy for all players to interact, and built-in dynamic zoom technology provides a personalized view of select games without having to adjust your viewing angle. The Infinity Game Board offers the look and feel of the traditional tabletop board game experience in an enhanced digital format, giving users access to an extensive library of games and activities.

With a blockbuster digital library of 50 board games and activities, including classic Hasbro Games such as Monopoly™, Yahtzee™, Trivial Pursuit™, Clue™, Scrabble™, and more and 50+ other games in the online store, the Infinity Game Board provides an interactive experience for up to six players locally or online via built in Wi-Fi connectivity.

For the youngest in the house, digital versions of popular games such as Chutes and Ladders™, Candy Land™, Operation™, Sorry and Connect Four ensure all the fun without having to search for (or step on!) missing game pieces.

The Infinity Game Board features an ever-expanding library of games and content that allows players to discover new games in a fun and easy way. A new, upgraded dashboard creates a user-friendly experience for sorting, finding and purchasing new content.

Assets including images and videos can be found in the online press kit. For more information and to sign up to be notified with more news on Arcade1Up's new products, check out Arcade1up.com or download the new Arcade1Up companion app in the App Store and Google Play.

About Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up: It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighter™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, Killer Instinct™, Dragon's Lair, Ridge Racer™, Golden Axe™, Simpsons™, Big Buck Hunter®, and others. Arcade1Up's digital board game, The Infinity Game Table™ and the portable, Infinity Game Board™, features over 100 classic games in a digital format, including Risk, Monopoly®, Clue®, Harry Potter™ Wizard's Chess, TICKET TO RIDE® and Scrabble®. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience, and Wi-Fi for online play, at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com, Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok, and YouTube .

About Hasbro: Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit www.corporate.hasbro.com .

