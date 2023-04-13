Linux Foundation Energy Announces Conference Schedule for LF Energy Embedded Summit

New event will gather embedded developers with energy sector stakeholders to discuss how IoT and other hardware can accelerate the energy transition and drive decarbonization

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Energy, the open source foundation focused on harnessing the power of collaborative software and hardware technologies to decarbonize our global economies, is pleased to announce the lineup of sessions for LF Energy Embedded Summit , taking place June 30, 2023 in Prague, Czechia. The event is part of the larger Embedded Open Source Summit, taking place June 27-30, and attendees will have access to all sessions and activities at the larger summit.

LF Energy Embedded Summit offers seven technical sessions from experts in their fields discussing how embedded devices and hardware can help stakeholders accelerate the energy transition:

Configuring and Testing an Industrial-Grade Linux Platform for Critical Real-Time Applications in the Energy Sector – Eloi Bail , Director of Operations, Savoir-faire Linux

Green Software – How To Make Our Applications Carbon Aware? – Szymon Duchniewicz , Open Technology Engineer, Avanade

Using SEAPATH to Deploy High Latency Virtual Machines with Redundancy – Mathieu Dupré, Software Engineer, Savoir-faire Linux

Connecting Forecasting to Actions ― Integrating OpenSTEF and FlexMeasures – Victor Garcia Reolid, Software Engineer, Seita Energy Flexibility

EVerest: Electric Vehicle Chargers With Open Hardware and Software – Kai-Uwe Hermann , System Architect, PIONIX

High Tension Line Monitoring Systems – Abhishek Kumar , Embedded Development, Sanjeeva Group

Open-Source Interoperability Toolkit for Integration of Distributed Energy Storage and Other Flexibility Resources - Project InterSTORE – Peter Nemcek, CTO, cyberGRID

Event registration is open for Embedded Open Source Summit, which includes access to LF Energy Embedded Summit. Early bird pricing of $649 for in-person attendance ends April 19; registration to attend the event virtually is also available for $50.

Members of the media who wish to attend the event should contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a media pass.

For those looking for a broader event focused on open source for energy systems beyond hardware, LF Energy Summit is also taking place June 1-2 in Paris, France. This event will gather members of the LF Energy community including foundation members, developers, end users and other energy industry stakeholders to learn how LF Energy and its projects are leading the charge in this effort, and to collaborate and share best practices to speed innovation.

About LF Energy

A first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solve climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. In addition to the new members, Strategic Members include Alliander, Google, Microsoft, RTE and Shell, in addition to over 50 General and Associate Members from across the energy industry, technology, academia, and government. Find further information here: https://www.lfenergy.org

