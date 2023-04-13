NiSource releases 2022 Integrated Annual Report

President & CEO Lloyd Yates reflects on a year of alignment, growth and transformation

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has released its 2022 Integrated Annual Report, focused on its vision and commitment to serving employees, customers, and communities as a trusted and reliable energy partner.

"Every day, we come to work to serve others. Our commitment to serving our employees, customers and communities as a trusted and reliable energy partner remains unwavering," said Lloyd Yates, president, and chief executive officer. "We look forward to continued success as a trusted and premier utility company."

As NiSource continues a path forward, it is focusing on six core aspirational commitments that frame the work it does across the enterprise. Those aspirational commitments include operational excellence, safety, sustainability, employees, customers, and financial.

Highlights from the 2022 annual report include:

Leadership completed a comprehensive business review and extended growth plans to achieve continued top-tier financial performance while driving value to each stakeholder and maintaining service that is affordable for customers.

The company refreshed its vision and mission to deepen its focus on the essentials: striving to be an innovative and trusted energy partner while delivering safe, reliable energy that drives value to its customers.

NiSource advanced its sustainability plan by announcing a net zero goal which places it among the industry leaders: reaching net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Achieving this goal will require supportive regulatory and legislative policies, favorable stakeholder environments and advancement of technologies that are not currently economical to deploy.

The company was recognized by LRQA, a leading global provider of professional engineering and technology services, for achieving conformance certification in the American Petroleum Institute's Recommended Practice 1173, Safety Management System (SMS).

As part of NiSource's economic inclusion initiatives, the company is committed to increasing its spend with diverse suppliers and announced a commitment to reaching 25% diverse supplier spend by 2025 to ensure the company's inclusive supply chain reflects the customers they serve.

Focusing on the customer experience, the company continued to expand self-service tools like chatbot and live chat which empower customers to do business in the channel they prefer and also help to restrain operating expenses.

Additionally, NiSource received several awards, including being recognized on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Women and being named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the first time, recognizing NiSource as one of the world's most sustainable companies.

This report is now publicly available at NiSource.com https://www.nisource.com/company/sustainability/reports-and-policies

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.3 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. The mission of our approximately 7,200 employees is to deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value to our customers. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and is on Forbes lists of America's Best Employers for Women and Diversity. Learn more about NiSource's record of leadership in sustainability, investments in the communities it serves and how we live our vision to be an innovative and trusted energy partner at www.NiSource.com. NI-F

