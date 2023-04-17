MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Record Earnings for 1st Quarter 2023

Steady Loan and Deposit Growth Fuel 8% Rise in Quarter-to-Quarter Net Income
FAIRFAX, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $8.2 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2023. This represents a 50% increase from the net income reported in the 1st quarter of 2022. First-quarter results represent:
- 1.75% ROAA
- 4.69% NIM
- $1.01 EPS
- $22.22 TBV
- 16.4% ROAE
(ROAA – Return on Average Assets; NIM – Net Interest Margin; EPS – Earnings Per Share common basic and diluted; TBV – Tangible Book Value per common share; ROAE – Return on Average Total Equity.)
"In light of the recent banking tensions, we'd be remiss if we didn't address the important issues on the table," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We've taken the opportunity to re-evaluate our risk management processes along with our current balance sheet strategy. The result of that review is that we remain comfortable and confident with our risk profile - given the current and anticipated economic environment. Our deposit base is stable and growing. Currently nearly 70% of our outstanding deposits are insured by the FDIC and we offer all depositors access to additional FDIC insurance coverage through IntraFi. Our systems for managing liquidity risk, interest rate risk, and credit risk, along with all the other risks we manage daily, continue to give us an accurate assessment of the Bank and allow us to manage to our approved risk tolerance. Our primary objective is to ensure the ongoing safety and soundness of the Bank and the protection of depositor's money. We have demonstrated the ability to do just that while pursuing good opportunities and rewarding investors with high quality performance."
The Company has a solid risk management foundation. The leadership team built the Bank with good risk management systems and procedures in place from the start. Mr. Dick's strong background in risk management started with his first career as a prudential banking supervisor in the U.S. and then in the U.K. While in the U.K., Mr. Dick was an adviser to the Bank of England on modernizing their approach to risk-based banking supervision.
Net interest income reached $21.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, up 38.8% from the year-earlier first quarter's $15.2 million. MainStreet Bank benefited from having an asset-sensitive balance sheet during a 12-month period in which the Federal Reserve undertook nine interest rate increases, beginning in March 2022. This propelled the average net interest margin (NIM) higher by 76 basis points to 4.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, versus 3.93% a year earlier.
"Implementing the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard in the first quarter of 2023 resulted in a 15.6% increase in credit reserves. In all, we increased our credit reserves to $16.6 million, a 17.6% increase that also reflects loan growth," said Thomas J. Chmelik, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. He noted that the level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low, at -3.7% of total capital.
The loan portfolio grew 14.4% to $1.62 billion as of March 31, 2023, up from $1.41 billion in the year-earlier first quarter. Loan quality remained pristine, with zero nonperforming assets. Total deposits climbed 13.8% to $1.63 billion, up from $1.43 billion a year earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 29.9% of the total, and 63.9% of total deposits are core deposits. There was significant growth in time deposits, which rose to $730.1 million, up 58.4% from a year earlier. The bank's total assets grew 16.6% to reach $2.06 billion as of March 31, 2023, versus $1.76 billion a year earlier.
"While all banks are experiencing some runoff in non-interest-bearing deposits, we were able to attract approximately $30 million in fresh deposits during a period of market upheaval in March, and loan demand and core deposit growth continue to be solid in our DC Metro market," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Pressure on deposit pricing is to be expected in a rising-rate environment, and we are responding with products that carry yields and terms calibrated to our assessment of the interest rate outlook, such as a 15-month CD."
The Company's efficiency ratio stood at 53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 55% a year earlier. This improvement occurred even as the Company was making significant investments in Avenu™, with the hiring process accelerating as the division moves toward being fully operational in 2023.
Avenu™ Makes Major Strides, Onboards First Client
Avenu™ is tracking to an April 30 launch as our designers and engineers complete final sprints to harden our multitenancy and cyber architecture and to accelerate implementation of a debit card for funding. Avenu™ connects our fintech partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core. Avenu™ is expected to accelerate MainStreet Bank's deposit growth to support expanded lending.
"With three companies now signed up to proceed, we are inches away from going live with Avenu™, which will be a gateway to fast, simple secure payments for our end-users," said Todd Youngren, president of Avenu™. "When you are developing a platform from the ground up, you have to address challenges as they arise, and that's exactly what we've been doing as our team works full tilt toward our launch."
Chairman and CEO Jeff W. Dick elaborated: "We are committed to a seamless launch for Avenu™, and in the current environment we feel strongly that time is on our side. We are unwilling to cut corners because reliability and compliance are critical features of Avenu™. We are very proud of creating an innovative system that allows partners to connect to the core system of a reliable bank with sharp instincts about risks and compliance."
ABOUT AVENU™
Avenu™ — Banking Delivered
Avenu™ is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu™, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.
Avenu™ — Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer excess FDIC insurance through IntraFi. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
225,334
$
48,931
$
50,636
$
55,636
$
63,986
Federal funds sold
—
81,669
54,098
47,013
37,756
Total cash and cash equivalents
225,334
130,600
104,734
102,649
101,742
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
63,209
62,631
162,319
143,240
123,802
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized
17,616
17,642
17,670
17,698
18,769
Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost
22,436
24,325
16,436
16,485
17,209
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $15,435,
1,617,275
1,579,950
1,448,071
1,416,875
1,413,238
Premises and equipment, net
14,521
14,709
14,523
14,756
14,833
Accrued interest and other receivables
9,744
9,581
8,273
7,313
6,980
Computer software, net of amortization
10,559
9,149
7,258
4,956
3,906
Bank owned life insurance
37,503
37,249
36,996
36,742
36,492
Other assets
36,811
39,915
43,835
32,665
24,777
Total Assets
$
2,055,008
$
1,925,751
$
1,860,115
$
1,793,379
$
1,761,748
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
487,875
$
550,690
$
566,016
$
535,591
$
514,160
Interest bearing DDA deposits
100,522
80,099
93,695
99,223
76,286
Savings and NOW deposits
53,499
51,419
54,240
58,156
81,817
Money market deposits
260,316
222,540
254,190
231,207
301,842
Time deposits
730,076
608,141
585,783
575,950
460,839
Total deposits
1,632,288
1,512,889
1,553,924
1,500,127
1,434,944
Federal funds borrowed
60,696
—
—
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
45,000
100,000
—
—
40,000
Subordinated debt
72,344
72,245
72,146
72,047
71,955
Other liabilities
39,692
42,335
44,045
32,801
26,053
Total Liabilities
1,850,020
1,727,469
1,670,115
1,604,975
1,572,952
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,185
28,736
28,728
29,178
29,642
Capital surplus
64,213
63,999
63,231
64,822
66,798
Retained earnings
91,991
86,830
80,534
73,702
68,691
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,664)
(8,546)
(9,756)
(6,561)
(3,598)
Total Stockholders' Equity
204,988
198,282
190,000
188,404
188,796
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,055,008
$
1,925,751
$
1,860,115
$
1,793,379
$
1,761,748
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30,
March 31, 2022
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
26,731
$
16,685
$
26,731
$
23,972
$
20,261
$
17,954
$
16,685
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
518
357
518
467
378
401
357
Tax-exempt securities
264
272
264
262
261
263
272
Interest on federal funds sold
1,132
34
1,132
1,071
1,013
195
34
Total interest income
28,645
17,348
28,645
25,772
21,913
18,813
17,348
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
343
65
343
256
175
105
65
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
108
37
108
81
43
42
37
Interest on money market deposits
1,203
119
1,203
781
496
151
119
Interest on time deposits
4,144
1,431
4,144
2,966
2,275
1,530
1,431
Interest on federal funds borrowed
38
—
38
—
—
—
—
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
906
31
906
264
—
52
31
Interest on subordinated debt
812
468
812
828
828
812
468
Total interest expense
7,554
2,151
7,554
5,176
3,817
2,692
2,151
Net interest income
21,091
15,197
21,091
20,596
18,096
16,121
15,197
Provision for credit losses
283
800
283
1,118
—
480
800
Net interest income after provision for
20,808
14,397
20,808
19,478
18,096
15,641
14,397
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
590
611
590
610
601
597
611
Bank owned life insurance income
255
251
255
253
254
250
251
Loan swap fee income
—
—
—
—
518
101
—
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
—
—
—
—
—
4
—
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
—
43
—
—
(211)
—
43
Other non-interest income
158
257
158
196
186
312
257
Total other income
1,003
1,162
1,003
1,059
1,348
1,264
1,162
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,621
5,548
7,621
6,775
5,874
5,604
5,548
Furniture and equipment expenses
498
657
498
710
760
659
657
Advertising and marketing
797
406
797
620
704
574
406
Occupancy expenses
486
341
486
378
400
352
341
Outside services
490
368
490
529
611
567
368
Administrative expenses
215
210
215
214
253
195
210
Other operating expenses
1,596
1,433
1,596
1,481
1,291
1,543
1,433
Total non-interest expenses
11,703
8,963
11,703
10,707
9,893
9,494
8,963
Income before income tax expense
10,108
6,596
10,108
9,830
9,551
7,411
6,596
Income tax expense
1,957
1,173
1,957
2,252
1,808
1,481
1,173
Net income
8,151
5,423
8,151
7,578
7,743
5,930
5,423
Preferred stock dividends
539
539
539
539
539
539
539
Net income available to common shareholders
$
7,612
$
4,884
$
7,612
$
7,039
$
7,204
$
5,391
$
4,884
Net income per common share, basic and diluted
$
1.01
$
0.64
$
1.01
$
0.95
$
0.97
$
0.71
$
0.64
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
7,517,213
7,647,519
7,517,213
7,433,607
7,463,719
7,575,484
7,647,519
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Percentage
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
Last 3
Last 12
LOANS:
Construction and land development
$
415,078
25.3
%
$
393,783
24.6
%
$
344,605
24.0
%
5.4
%
20.5
%
Residential real estate loans
391,648
23.9
%
394,394
24.7
%
367,138
25.7
%
-0.7
%
6.7
%
Commercial real estate loans
737,019
45.0
%
700,728
43.8
%
588,005
41.1
%
5.2
%
25.3
%
Commercial and industrial loans
86,937
5.3
%
97,351
6.1
%
111,183
7.8
%
-10.7
%
-21.8
%
Consumer loans
7,534
0.5
%
13,336
0.8
%
19,711
1.4
%
-43.5
%
-61.8
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,638,216
100.0
%
$
1,599,592
100.0
%
$
1,430,642
100.0
%
2.4
%
14.5
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,435)
(14,114)
(12,500)
Net deferred loan fees
(5,506)
(5,528)
(4,904)
Net Loans
$
1,617,275
$
1,579,950
$
1,413,238
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
487,875
29.9
%
$
550,690
36.4
%
$
514,160
35.9
%
-11.4
%
-5.1
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
Demand deposits
100,522
6.2
%
80,099
5.3
%
76,286
5.3
%
25.5
%
31.8
%
Savings and NOW deposits
53,499
3.3
%
51,419
3.4
%
81,817
5.7
%
4.0
%
-34.6
%
Money market accounts
260,316
15.9
%
222,540
14.7
%
301,842
21.0
%
17.0
%
-13.8
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000
458,683
28.1
%
370,005
24.5
%
292,978
20.4
%
24.0
%
56.6
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
271,393
16.6
%
238,136
15.7
%
167,861
11.7
%
14.0
%
61.7
%
Total Deposits
$
1,632,288
100.0
%
$
1,512,889
100.0
%
$
1,434,944
100.0
%
7.9
%
13.8
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal funds borrowed
60,696
34.1
%
—
—
—
—
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
45,000
25.3
%
100,000
58.1
%
40,000
35.7
%
-55.0
%
12.5
%
Subordinated debt
72,344
40.6
%
72,245
41.9
%
71,955
64.3
%
0.1
%
0.5
%
Total Borrowings
$
178,040
100.0
%
$
172,245
100.0
%
$
111,955
100.0
%
3.4
%
59.0
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,810,328
$
1,685,134
$
1,546,899
7.4
%
17.0
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,156,279
63.9
%
$
1,157,573
68.7
%
$
1,135,503
73.4
%
-0.1
%
1.8
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
476,009
26.3
%
355,316
21.1
%
299,441
19.4
%
34.0
%
59.0
%
Federal funds borrowed
60,696
3.3
%
—
—
—
—
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
45,000
2.5
%
100,000
5.9
%
40,000
2.6
%
-55.0
%
12.5
%
Subordinated debt (3)
72,344
4.0
%
72,245
4.3
%
71,955
4.6
%
0.1
%
0.5
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,810,328
100.0
%
$
1,685,134
100.0
%
$
1,546,899
100.0
%
7.4
%
17.0
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended March 31,
For the three months ended March 31,
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,599,756
$
26,731
6.78
%
$
1,377,723
$
16,685
4.91
%
Securities:
Taxable
71,933
518
2.92
%
73,413
357
1.97
%
Tax-exempt
37,941
334
3.57
%
39,545
344
3.53
%
Federal funds and interest-
118,670
1,132
3.87
%
83,754
34
0.16
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,828,300
$
28,715
6.37
%
$
1,574,435
$
17,420
4.49
%
Other assets
57,371
88,386
Total assets
$
1,885,671
$
1,662,821
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
83,388
$
343
1.67
%
$
70,403
$
65
0.37
%
Savings and NOW deposits
51,943
108
0.84
%
82,758
37
0.18
%
Money market deposit accounts
225,037
1,203
2.17
%
267,905
119
0.18
%
Time deposits
673,441
4,144
2.50
%
456,782
1,431
1.27
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,033,809
$
5,798
2.27
%
$
877,848
$
1,652
0.76
%
Federal funds purchased
2,965
38
5.20
%
1
—
—
Subordinated debt
72,306
812
4.55
%
43,995
468
4.31
%
FHLB borrowings
77,833
906
4.72
%
37,167
31
0.34
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,186,913
$
7,554
2.58
%
$
959,011
$
2,151
0.91
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
497,155
514,101
Total liabilities
$
1,684,068
$
1,473,112
Stockholders' Equity
201,603
189,709
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,885,671
$
1,662,821
Interest Rate Spread
3.79
%
3.58
%
Net Interest Income
$
21,161
$
15,269
Net Interest Margin
4.69
%
3.93
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
1.01
$
0.64
Book value per common share
$
23.62
$
21.12
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
22.22
$
20.61
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,517,213
7,647,519
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,524,277
7,648,973
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.75
%
1.32
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
16.40
%
11.59
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
17.71
%
12.19
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
6.37
%
4.49
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
2.58
%
0.91
%
Net interest spread (FTE)(2)
3.79
%
3.58
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)
4.69
%
3.93
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.22
%
0.28
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.52
%
2.19
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
52.97
%
54.79
%
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
Beginning balance, allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)
$
14,114
$
11,697
Add: recoveries
11
3
Less: charge-offs
—
—
Add: provision for loan losses
415
800
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
895
—
Ending balance, ALLL
$
15,435
$
12,500
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
$
—
$
—
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
1,310
—
Add: recovery of unfunded commitments
(132)
—
Ending balance, RUC
$
1,178
$
—
Total allowance for credit losses
$
16,613
$
12,500
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
0.94
%
0.87
%
Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans
1.01
%
0.87
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
N/A
N/A
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
Concentration Ratios
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
372.12
%
370.35
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
140.78
%
136.19
%
Nonperforming Assets
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
Other real estate owned
$
—
$
—
Non-performing assets
$
—
$
—
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.00
%
0.00
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.35
%
16.44
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.49
%
15.63
%
Leverage ratio
14.69
%
14.47
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.49
%
15.63
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
23.49
$
24.31
Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)
9.51
%
10.52
%
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)
10.22
%
11.25
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
170
141
# Full service branch offices
6
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
21,091
$
15,197
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
70
72
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
21,161
15,269
Average interest earning assets
1,828,300
1,574,435
Net interest margin (GAAP)
4.68 %
3.91 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
4.69 %
3.93 %
For the three months ended March
2023
2022
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
204,988
$
188,796
Less: preferred stock
(27,263)
(27,263)
Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)
177,725
161,533
Less: intangible assets
10,559
3,906
Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
167,166
157,627
Shares outstanding
7,524,277
7,648,973
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
For the three months ended March
2023
2022
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
204,988
$
188,796
Less: intangible assets
(10,559)
(3,906)
Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
194,429
184,890
For the three months ended March
2023
2022
Total assets, adjusted
Total assets (GAAP)
$
2,056,494
$
1,761,748
Less: intangible assets
(10,559)
(3,906)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,045,935
1,757,842
For the three months ended March
2023
2022
Average stockholders equity, adjusted
Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
201,603
$
189,709
Less: average intangible assets
(9,879)
(2,972)
Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
191,724
186,737
For the three months ended March
2023
2022
Average assets, adjusted
Total average average assets (GAAP)
$
1,885,671
$
1,662,821
Less: average intangible assets
(9,879)
(2,972)
Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1,875,792
1,659,849
