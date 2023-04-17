OneOncology Partners with Hematology Oncology Associates of the Palm Beaches

HOAPB is the 16th practice to join the platform and the first in Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and LAKE WORTH, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hematology Oncology Associates of the Palm Beaches (HOAPB) and OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, announced a finalized partnership agreement to enhance the delivery of cancer care services to communities in and around Palm Beach County, Florida. HOAPB is the 16th practice to join the platform and the first in Florida.

For more than 35 years HOAPB's physicians and care teams have treated patients in Palm Beach County. The practice, led by Eduardo Garcia, M.D., and Humberto Caldera, M.D., has ten medical oncologists and six advanced practice providers delivering oncology and hematology care services to patients at their main clinic in Lake Worth, and in clinics in Boynton Beach and Loxahatchee. The practice, which has an in-house lab and in-house specialty drug pharmacy dispensing, is poised for growth by adding physicians and services across the continuum of cancer care.

"HOAPB has always acted in the best interests of our patients, and joining the OneOncology platform is no different," said Dr. Eduard Garcia, President, HOAPB. "This partnership will allow us to offer our patients additional care services, such as clinical trials, in a convenient location, close to home."

Dr. Humberto Caldera, Vice President of HOAPB said: "Joining OneOncology benefits our patients and physicians. With OneOncology, our practice remains independent, and we enhance our ability to grow. We look forward to partnering with other South Florida physicians to provide exceptional cancer care for patients in our community."

OneOncology brings expertise and resources to HOAPB to expand its cancer care program by adding physicians and care services across the continuum of care, including clinical trials and expanding convenient pharmacy services for their patients. In the future, the practice plans to add imaging and radiation oncology services.

"We're excited about partnering with the physicians in Palm Beach and entering Florida – the 14th state where OneOncology has a partner practice," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Beyond helping HOAPB grow and add cancer care services beneficial to the community, our partnership will bring value to Florida employers and payers as OneOncology continues to create innovative value-based care and contracting arrangements."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 960 cancer care providers care for approximately 528,000 patients at more than 300 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

