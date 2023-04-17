Ordr Brings Expertise in Discovering and Protecting Every Connected Healthcare Device to HIMSS 23

Ordr, Mayo Clinic and Dayton Children's to Share Best Practices for Implementing Comprehensive Medical Device Security Programs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, today announced the details of its participation at the HIMSS 23 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place from April 17-21, 2023 in Chicago, IL at McCormick Place.

Ordr CEO Jim Hyman and other company security experts will present alongside healthcare leaders from the Mayo Clinic and Dayton Children's, sharing best practices and lessons learned from their initiatives to discover and secure all the connected devices that touch their networks. Ordr will also showcase and demonstrate its Ordr Connected Device Security platform at Booth 4332 in the Cybersecurity Command Center.

Ordr will present the following speaking sessions at HIMSS:

Accelerating Your Medical Device Security Program

Speakers : Keith Whitby , Division Chair, HTM, Mayo Clinic and Jim Hyman , CEO, Ordr

When : Wednesday, April 19, 2023 , 11:30 am CDT

Where : McCormick Center, South Building, Level 1, S105 C

About : This session is one of eighteen HIMSS CXO Experience endorsed sessions, and one of fourteen sessions that are a part of the HIMSS 23 Digital Health Transformation Series.

Fireside Chat with Dayton Children's CIO: A Practical Approach to Zero Trust with Ordr and Cisco

Speakers : J.D. Whitlock, CIO, Dayton Children's and Jim Hyman , CEO, Ordr

When : Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , 3:00 pm CDT

Where : McCormick Center, Cisco Booth 2225

Zero Trust in Healthcare is Not an All Or Nothing Option

Speaker : Danelle Au , CMO, Ordr

When : Monday, April 17, 2023 , 10:30 am CDT

Where : McCormick Center, South Building, Level 1, S102

Accelerate Zero Trust in Healthcare with Ordr and Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE)

Speakers : Chris Sullivan , Head of Global Alliances, Ordr and Marlon Harvey , Healthcare Cisco CX Principal Architect, Cisco

When : Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , 1:00 pm CDT

Where : McCormick Center, Cisco Booth 2225

Practical Approach to Securing Every Connected Device in Healthcare

Speaker : Darrell Kesti , VP Sales, Ordr

When : Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , 1:15 pm CDT

Where : McCormick Center, South Building, Level 2, Hall A, Booth 4309-4333, Cybersecurity Command Center - Theater B

Maintain an Accurate, Real-time Asset Inventory with Ordr and ServiceNow

Speaker : Srinivas Loke, VP Product Management, Ordr

When : Wednesday, April 19, 2023 , 4:00 pm CDT

Where : McCormick Center, ServiceNow Booth 3609

For more information on Ordr's presence and activities at HIMSS 2023, please visit here . Ordr will also be featured at the booths of its channel and technology partners:

April 18-20, 2023 in the afternoon ( Booth 2225 ) Cisco,in the afternoon (

April 18 , , 2023 from 2:30 – 3:30 pm CDT ( Booth 8315 ) Sodexo HTM Cybersecurity managed services powered by Ordr,2023 from 2:30 –

Booth 1712 ) GE HealthCare ReadySee services offering (

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

