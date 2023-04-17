Reese's Is Settling the Great Debate Once and For All - Creamy or Crunchy Peanut Butter?

Which will reign supreme? We're leaving it up to our fans to try limited-edition Reese's Creamy and Crunchy Cups and make the call

HERSHEY, Pa., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you Team Creamy or Team Crunchy? Well, we're settling the great peanut butter debate the best way possible, with the release of the new, limited-edition Reese's Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups. As the authority on all things peanut butter, we want our fans to sound off and declare which peanut butter is truly supreme.

Are you Team Creamy or Team Crunchy? Try the limited-edition Reese’s Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups and help determine which peanut butter reigns supreme. (PRNewswire)

All in for Team Creamy? Or are you Team Crunchy? Sure, but can you truly be certain until you've tried both in their most esteemed form - wrapped in the smooth milk chocolate of a Reese's Cup? So, before you make any big decisions, you better do your research – the delicious, delicious research.

Reese's Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups both feature the iconic peanut butter and chocolate combination of a Reese's Cup, but with two distinctly different textures. Creamy fans can enjoy a Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Cup, which has a noticeably smoother texture while Crunchy lovers can treat themselves to a Reese's Crunchy Peanut Butter Cup, which contains chunks of peanuts for that perfect crunchy bite. Which Cup is the best? That may be the hardest decision you've ever had to make (at least when it comes to candy, but also, maybe ever). Just know, we support you no matter what team you're on.

Starting today through May 17 we are calling on the ultimate peanut butter lovers to enter the nationwide debate. First you gotta try both limited-edition Reese's Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups, then head over to https://www.hersheyland.com/creamy-vs-crunchy and cast your vote. Fans will be able to track the head-to-head showdown in real time and see if Team Creamy or Team Crunchy steals America's hearts, minds... and stomachs.

"While you might think you know your peanut butter preference, you need to try them both in a Reese's Cup – the best way to enjoy peanut butter," said Chris Fenton, Reese's brand manager. "With these new Cups, peanut butter lovers will have a delicious way to sound off on one of the most contested disputes. Let the debate begin!"

Will Team Creamy or Team Crunchy come out on top? Reese's will announce America's favorite peanut butter in the most fitting way possible – on National I Love Reese's Day on May 18 of course. Keep an eye on Reese's social channels to see if Team Creamy or Team Crunchy takes home the crown. It's crunch time, America. Or maybe it's not.

