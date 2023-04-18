Crossbeam Strengthens Information Security and Privacy Posture with Successful Attainment of SOC 2 Type II Report Renewal plus new ISO 27001 and 27701 Certifications

The SOC 2 Type II Compliance Report Renewal and ISO certifications build on a legacy of security achievements for the company, as privacy and security are at the center of Crossbeam's mission, strategy, and culture.

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossbeam, the leading partner ecosystem platform for ecosystem-led growth, today announced that it has renewed their SOC 2 Type II audit report and successfully completed the Information Security Management System standard ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Crossbeam was also awarded the Privacy Information Management System ISO/IEC 27701 certification as part of their continued investment in security and privacy.

Crossbeam has consistently raised the bar in the partner ecosystem landscape for security accreditations with five consecutive years of SOC 2 Type II compliance attainment. But this year marks another huge milestone for Crossbeam as the team took on even more demanding security and privacy requirements. During their latest audit cycle Crossbeam successfully completed the rigorous ISO 27001 certification audit along with the ISO 27701 certification audit that requires companies to show continuous improvements in their Privacy Information Management System.

"As the cybersecurity voice of the customer, it is very important for me to always be the customers' advocate and to put the security and privacy of their data first. Achieving these difficult certifications involves the entire organization, it simply cannot be done in the silo of one cybersecurity team," said Chris Castaldo, Chief Information Security Officer at Crossbeam. " Since our founding in 2018, we have continued to improve our data security and privacy standards and today we surpass many SaaS security benchmarks. Crossbeam truly embodies our value 'Trust is our Business' and we demonstrate that commitment through these rigorous audits and certifications."

Crossbeam was audited and granted the SOC 2 Type II Report renewal and ISO standards by the globally accredited certification body, A-LIGN. A-LIGN independently audited Crossbeam's company policies, procedures, and systems across five categories known as "Trust Services Criteria": Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy to be eligible for these accreditations. The ISO 27001 certification evaluates how well Crossbeam protects and processes data in the cloud while the ISO 27701 certification evaluates how the company handles personal data.

"At Tines, we demand the best when it comes to protecting our customers' data," said Eoin Hinchy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tines and Crossbeam customer. "That's why Crossbeam stands out as a partner – they never cease to amaze us with their commitment and dedication to surpassing expectations for privacy and security."

"Ecosystem-Led Growth is becoming the universal standard in efficient growth, making our core value of 'trust' more important than ever," said Bob Moore, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Crossbeam. "From day one, we've made it a priority to continuously earn and grow the trust of our ecosystem. These security milestones are a first of their kind in our industry — but we consider them a table stakes requirement in this era of rapidly evolving threats and regulations."

About SOC 2 Compliance and ISO Standards:

SOC 2 compliance is the most popular form of a cybersecurity audit, used by a rapidly growing number of organizations to demonstrate that they take cybersecurity and privacy seriously.

ISO 27001 certification is a longstanding cybersecurity framework used to build an ISMS within organizations. This certification was established by the International Organization for Standards (ISO), an international standard-setting body that facilitates common standards across nations.

As a risk-driven standard, ISO 27001 focuses on confidentiality, integrity and availability of data in an organization's environment.

ISO 27701 is a new privacy framework that is an add-on to ISO 27001 and is used to build an Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) within organizations.

ISO 27701 is designed to help organizations protect and control the personally identifiable information (PII) that controllers and processors handle. ISO 27701 streamlines compliance obligations by integrating privacy into an organization's ISMS.

For more information about Crossbeam's security certifications and accreditations visit their security portal at https://security.crossbeam.com/ .

About Crossbeam: Crossbeam is the first and largest Ecosystem-Led Growth platform, used by over 13,000 companies to create, close, and grow sales deals using their partner ecosystem. Sign up for free today by visiting https://www.crossbeam.com .

