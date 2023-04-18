ESSA Pharma to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma; Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer; and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.

Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

A live webcast of the Bloom Burton & Co. presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

View original content:

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc