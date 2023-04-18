GEODIS MyParcel Expands Service Offering by Opening Two New Gateways

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GEODIS announced it has expanded its direct-to-customer cross-border delivery service offering by opening two new airport gateway facilities in the United States. GEODIS MyParcel, which currently offers small parcel delivery service from the U.S. to 26 European continental countries, the UK and Canada, will now operate gateways out of both John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to increase capacity with competitive speed and cost amid continued global cross-border e-Commerce growth.

The gateway expansion at JFK and LAX complements GEODIS MyParcel's current service out of Chicago O'Hare Airport (ORD), which began when the product was first launched in 2020. With the addition of the two new facilities, GEODIS will have more capacity to process and handle small parcel shipments on behalf of its customers to reduce first-mile costs and time in transit, particularly for its current service to Canada. The added gateways will also support GEODIS MyParcel as it continues to expand into new geographical areas, including Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, in the near future.

"Our new gateway facilities at JFK and LAX are the latest example of how we are continually expanding GEODIS MyParcel's reach and capabilities to best meet today's evolving, complex and increasingly interconnected global market," said Michael Lamia, Senior Vice President of GEODIS MyParcel and GEODIS eLogistics. "Ultimately, one of the major benefits of GEODIS MyParcel is that it seamlessly integrates with our company-wide end-to-end logistics solutions to support brands of all sizes on their international e-Commerce journeys. Our gateway expansion offers customers a new way to unlock cross-border e-Commerce potential by reducing total time in transit and costs to key global markets."

GEODIS has duplicated its current ORD gateway service offering in both the JFK and LAX gateways to provide same day processing to ensure expedited transit times for its customers. Combined, the three GEODIS MyParcel gateways now can leverage 42 weekly flights via Europe-bound passenger flights or GEODIS' own leased A330-300 full freighter aircraft into Amsterdam and London Stansted. Following arrival into the destination country, GEODIS MyParcel provides expedited ground shipment directly to the customer's doorstep. GEODIS MyParcel offers delivery in 2-7 days from the U.S. to end destination.

GEODIS MyParcel capabilities include HS classification, before and after check duty and tax calculation, a total landed cost guarantee, reporting, duty and tax payment to tax authorities, customs clearance and last-mile delivery. In addition to full cost transparency for the end consumer, no additional fees, duties or taxes are collected at delivery. GEODIS MyParcel leverages GEODIS' proven end-to-end global transportation network, fully integrated digital platform and deep e-Commerce expertise across its team of logistics professionals.

