The ICEE Company® and Kellogg's® Launch Cooling ICEE Cereal, Evoking Nostalgia with Every Spoonful

America's number one frozen beverage now available for breakfast in its iconic Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEE fans can now feel the freeze for breakfast! The ICEE Company®, a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), is collaborating with Kellogg's® for the first time ever to create the coolest cereal in town—literally—with NEW Kellogg's ICEE Cereal.

The ICEE Company® and Kellogg’s® launch the coolest cereal in town—NEW Kellogg’s ICEE Cereal. (PRNewswire)

The ICEE Company® and Kellogg's® launch the coolest cereal in town—literally—with NEW Kellogg's ICEE Cereal.

Inspired by ICEE's best-selling Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors, the new cereal utilizes an innovative ingredient that cools your mouth as you eat, imitating that familiar and refreshing first sip of an ICEE. Kellogg's ICEE Cereal is the company's first summertime cereal to feature this cooling sensation. The cereal has a sweet, cool feeling, leaving you craving more—and transforming milk into a tasty, slurp-worthy treat.

Every spoonful delivers the iconic flavors ICEE fans have come to know and love, with crunchy red and blue spheres that mimic the signature beverage color palette. As you indulge in the coolest breakfast in town, the fruity aroma evokes childhood memories so everyone can start their day with kid-like enthusiasm.

"Consumers today say they want to feel like a kid again, and there's no better way to 'Let the Kid Out' than digging into a bowl of ICEE branded cereal," said Natalie Peterson, Vice President of Marketing at The ICEE Company. "This fun combination is just right for anyone who wants to feel like a kid. First one to the box wins!"

"Kellogg's is excited about our first-ever collaboration with ICEE that delivers a 'cool' and delicious new cereal to excite your senses," said Laura Newman, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg Company. "Nothing helps beat the heat like a cold, refreshing ICEE, and now fans can discover all the fun of ICEE at the breakfast table just in time for summer."

ICEE has been a household name since 1967, establishing its own category in the food and beverage market and becoming the number one brand in frozen beverages. Now, that fan-favorite beverage can come home for breakfast-time fun. Kellogg's ICEE Cereal will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in April, for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.3-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.2-ounce box.

For more information, follow Kellogg's on Instagram and TikTok or visit kelloggs.com.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The ICEE Company