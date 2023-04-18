Industry Veteran Ken Shapiro to replace retiring Liza Smith as OneShield's Chief Revenue Officer

Smith moves into a senior advisory role for the foreseeable future, with Shapiro joining

OneShield and assuming the role of CRO.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield, a leading enterprise, and cloud-based solutions provider for fast-growing and long-established insurance companies, announces Ken Shapiro's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer. After a longstanding career in the P&C core system space, Liza Smith, OneShield's current CRO, is transitioning to focus on a new personal business venture.

"In her twelve years at the helm of OneShield's Sales and Marketing organization, Liza has been an integral member of the OneShield Executive Team and the face of OneShield in the marketplace," says OneShield CEO Cameron Parker. "She has overseen a manifold expansion of our customer base, led our shift from a perpetual licensing and services-based revenue model to a primarily recurring revenue model, and championed a culture that makes OneShield a special place to build a career. We are overjoyed that she will continue to stay involved in a senior advisory capacity to help guide us through this next phase of our growth."

"It has been an absolute privilege to be part of the insurance software industry and community for over 25 years and, more specifically, with OneShield for the past 12," commented Smith. "I will miss this company, the people, and our steadfast determination to be a company worth working with and working for. Although I won't be working in the day-to-day operations, I'm excited to shift into an advisory role helping to support the continued success of OneShield."

Ken Shapiro will play a critical role in the next stage of OneShield's business and will assume Smith's responsibilities leading the continued expansion and revenue growth of their customer base. "For the past 12 years, Ken has been at the forefront of driving growth in the core systems industry. We are thrilled to welcome him to OneShield and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our customers, our team, and our future," says Parker.

Shapiro brings world-class sales leadership experience for P&C cloud platform technologies, most recently with Guidewire Software. He consistently delivers increased market share and revenue growth and has extensive experience selling to large and mid-tier carriers.

"OneShield has been a strong competitor with a solid reputation in the core systems market," commented Shapiro. "With the investments made in the business over the last few years, OneShield has accelerated technology innovation, expanded their delivery capabilities, and added several new customer logos readying the company for heightened growth. I'm eager to help lead that effort as part of OneShield's leadership team."

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes.OneShield's cloud-based and SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics.

Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 80 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership.Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices throughout India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

