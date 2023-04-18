PRNEWS Names WOW! VP of Corporate Communications Debra Havins as a 2023 Top Women Honoree

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced Debra Havins, vice president, corporate communications, has been named an honoree on the PRNEWS Top Women Awards list in the Changemakers category.

The annual award honors women who show exceptional talent in all aspects of their career, make an impact on others around them and pave the way for fellow women entrepreneurs. This win recognizes the immense impact Havins has made while at WOW!. In particular, this last year she played an integral role in the launch of new Greenfield markets and overall market expansion and has been at the forefront of leading strategic communications for internal and external initiatives throughout the organization.

"It comes as no surprise to us at WOW! that Debra was selected for this award," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Since she joined our team she has left an indelible mark, always leading through WOW!'s values of respect, integrity, spirit of service, and accountability and strategically emphasizing WOW!'s broadband-first strategy. She is a core member of our team and we are lucky to have her!"

In addition to her everyday activities, in 2022, Havins accomplishments include bringing attention to the WOW! brand by organizing a $45,000 donation to an elementary school's space center and running a scholarship contest to get college-bound students thinking about ways the internet impacts their lives. Havins also helped win at least 20 top workplace awards and nine top operator and leader recognitions and brought attention to network speed improvements, company footprint changes and product and service launches such as WOW! mobile, WOW! tv+, Whole-Home WiFi; the Affordable Connectivity Program, and the Local Advantage program.

"I am honored to be included in the 2023 PR News Top Women list of PR professionals," said Havins. "It is a great privilege to be part of such a supportive team at WOW! who value communications and encourage each other to grow and succeed. Helping bring awareness to the WOW! brand while supporting the communities we service has been a rewarding experience and I look forward to continuing this work."

The full list of winners is available online . Honorees will be recognized during a Top Women Awards Luncheon this June in New York City.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including highspeed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

