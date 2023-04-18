TOO MUCH PRESSURE TO BE SWEET? SAY "NO" MORE! Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Tea and Actress Coco Jones' In-Faux-Mercial Has the Perfect Solution to Help Viewers Say "No"

TOO MUCH PRESSURE TO BE SWEET? SAY "NO" MORE! Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Tea and Actress Coco Jones' In-Faux-Mercial Has the Perfect Solution to Help Viewers Say "No"

In this infomercial-style spot, Coco shows viewers how to say "no" with a hint of subtle sweetness inspired by Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Tea and with the New Limited-Edition "Subtly Sweet Suggester"

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pure Leaf Iced Tea announced the brand is teaming up with actress and singer Coco Jones once again to prove that saying "no" can be easier – and even fun – when paired with just the right amount of sweetness. Last year's "Subtly Sweet Hotline" featured Coco on-call to help fans build boundaries by saying "no" to things that don't deserve their time, so they can prioritize the things that do. This year, Coco stars in "As Seen on Pure Leaf" – an in-faux-mercial promoting the power of a subtly sweet "no" inspired by Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Tea. Made with only 5g of sugar, 85% less sugar than Pure Leaf's Sweet Tea offerings, and no artificial flavors, tea powders, or concentrate, Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Teas strike the perfect balance of real brewed tea with just the right amount of sweetness.

"As Seen on Pure Leaf" with Coco Jones (PRNewswire)

"As Seen on Pure Leaf" Coming to a Screen Near You

The "As Seen on Pure Leaf" in-faux-mercial turns the overly sweet, overly polished theme of a classic infomercial on its head with Coco's new method of delivering a subtly sweet "no" when faced with pressure to be too sweet. Viewers are directed to visit www.GetSubtlySweet.com beginning today through May 8 to enter for a chance to win a free bottle of Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Tea. But wait... there's more! 260 viewers will be lucky enough to win a "Subtly Sweet Suggester" - a miniature Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet Iced Tea bottle that, when gently shaken, will reveal subtly sweet sayings to help you navigate your daily "nos." Boss asking you to work during lunch? "That's a friendly 'no'!" In-laws asking you to cancel your plans? "That's not my cup of tea!"

To view the in-faux-mercial click here, which will also air on Coco's TikTok channel, @CocoJones and on the Peacock Streaming Service.

"Working with Pure Leaf on the 'Subtly Sweet Hotline' last year was both incredibly fun and fulfilling," said Coco Jones. "I can't wait for our fans to see this year's twist on the subtly sweet 'no' – and I hope it will, once again, help people to build boundaries with a new sense of confidence. This pressure to always respond to others with sweetness – even when it doesn't feel right – makes it tricky to prioritize our own needs and wants in life. I'm excited for 'As Seen on Pure Leaf' to help change that narrative and offer a balance between being sweet and staying true to ourselves."

"Coco's infectious personality and natural aura of confidence made her the perfect in-faux-mercial host for 'As Seen on Pure Leaf,'" said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "The tongue-in-cheek in-faux-mercial style of this spot is the perfect platform to promote our real brewed Subtly Sweet line of Lower Sugar Iced Teas. It can be hard to say 'no' in the face of pressure to be extra sweet – in tea and in life. With this campaign, we hope to help individuals find the confidence to say 'no' with fun, subtly sweet ways to communicate that message."

Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Teas launched under the umbrella of Pure Leaf's ongoing "No is Beautiful" platform in 2022, which highlights Pure Leaf's commitment to saying "no" both in tea and in life. Pure Leaf's expert tea masters brew the Lower Sugar Iced Teas using only the finest ingredients, particularly tea leaves picked at their freshest. Each 18.5 fl. oz bottle of Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Tea contains 20 calories and comes in three delicious flavors — Subtly Sweet, Subtly Sweet Peach and Subtly Sweet Lemon. To learn more about Pure Leaf Lower Sugar Iced Tea and the "Subtly Sweet Suggester," follow @PureLeaf on social.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contact

Maddie Shave | Edelman

Maddie.Shave@Edelman.com

Pure Leaf Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Leaf Iced Tea