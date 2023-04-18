Verantos launches Asthma Pragmatic Registry

Verantos partners with leading biotechnology company to study real-world use of biologic treatment for severe asthma

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos announced today a collaboration with Amgen to study patients with severe asthma and the use of biologics, including Tezspire®, through the Asthma Pragmatic Registry. Composed of real-world data collected from academic and community health systems, the Asthma Pragmatic Registry provides a robust view of the patient journey, including disease severity, treatment, symptom control, resource utilization, and clinical outcome parameters.

The Asthma Pragmatic Registry is supported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) demonstration project, Transforming Real-world evidence with Unstructured and Structured data to advance Tailored therapy (TRUST).

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Verantos and help contribute to improvements in high quality real-world data collection," said Brian Bradbury, VP Observational Research at Amgen. "By gathering and curating this data on patients with severe asthma to support principled real-world evidence generation, Amgen will gain an even deeper understanding into the patient experience, journey, and outcomes."

Pragmatic Registry is a recently launched high-validity product that addresses limitations in existing registry solutions. Pragmatic registries, created from routinely collected data, have several benefits over traditional patient registries. They offer flexibility, scalability, and data on healthcare resource utilization. By utilizing advanced RWE-generation methods, Pragmatic Registry meets the exacting evidentiary standard of accuracy, completeness, and traceability while offering a detailed and credible view into the patient journey.

"We are delighted that Amgen has selected our product, given Amgen's extremely high standards in data quality and evidence validity," said Dan Riskin, CEO of Verantos. "High-validity real-world evidence supports collaborative engagement of payers, providers, and regulators to enable better patient care."

The Verantos pragmatic registries leverage the Verantos Evidence Platform. Additional pragmatic registries covering cardiovascular, immunology and inflammation, and neuroscience are also available.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence for life sciences organizations. By incorporating robust clinical narrative data and artificial intelligence technology, Verantos is the first company to generate high-validity evidence at scale across therapeutic areas with measured accuracy, completeness, and traceability. Credible evidence accelerates clinical development, market access, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory initiatives.

