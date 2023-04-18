VOICES FOR HUMANITY BRINGS HOPE TO KENYANS WITH DANIEL OKELLO

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change-makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring the Volunteer Minister Daniel Okello, premiering April 19, 2023.

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

In Kenya, 42 percent of the population lives in poverty. With that comes attendant illegal activity and another crime committed on average every seven minutes. In answer, Scientology Volunteer Minister Daniel Okello is uplifting his fellow citizens with tools to help them build better lives. By introducing Scientology technology to his people, Daniel has brought Kenyans together, unleashing their combined power to create the kind of society they want.

ABOUT DANIEL OKELLO

Daniel Okello was born in Kenya, a country rich in resources but mired in poverty and crime. Raised in Nairobi, his parents instilled in him a strong sense of moral values and a love of education. His life would forever change when fire engulfed his family's home and good Samaritans rushed in to rescue him and his family. From that point forward, Daniel dedicated himself to helping his fellow man. After graduating from college, he opened a business school to educate others for success. While searching the internet for an effective method to help his students improve their ability to learn, he discovered the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program. With its comprehensive body of technology to assist people with everything from overcoming educational barriers to overcoming illness and injury, Daniel knew he had found a perfect fit for addressing the societal ills that plagued Kenyans. He has delivered Volunteer Minister seminars across the country and is acknowledged as having helped to strengthen education in schools, productivity in businesses, and morals and ethics in churches and penitentiaries.

Daniel Okello is currently the Scientology Volunteer Ministers In-Charge Kenya.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

