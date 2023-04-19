ENA Opens Registration for Emergency Nursing 2023 in San Diego

Emergency Nurses Association's largest event of year scheduled for Sept. 21-23

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 19, 2023 -- The road to Emergency Nursing 2023 in San Diego began Wednesday when the Emergency Nurses Association opened registration for the largest conference dedicated to emergency nursing.

Thousands of emergency nurses will be in San Diego for Emergency Nursing 2023 in September.

Thousands of emergency nurses from around the world will descend on the San Diego Convention Center Sept. 21-23 to Level Up their careers with more than 100 educational sessions to support clinical skill development, unique learning and industry partners in the extensive Experience Hall and seemingly non-stop engagement opportunities for ED nurses to connect and have fun with their peers.

"When I think of inspiration for emergency nurses, ENA's annual conference and its tradition of celebrating and supporting the emergency nursing community immediately comes to mind," said ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN. "In San Diego, Emergency Nursing 2023 will deliver what every ED nurse needs – the best education for their career development, tremendous peer and industry networking and an unbelievably fun environment that makes this a must-attend event every year."

In addition to the on-site event, any emergency nurse unable to attend in person can register for Digital Access that offers recording of every educational session and livestreams of the event's two general sessions. Digital Access through Jan. 31 is included with all Emergency Nursing 2023 registrations.

ENA will also bring together nearly 750 delegates from the United States and several other countries for the association's annual General Assembly on Sept. 20-21 at the convention center.

To register for Emergency Nursing 2023, or to learn more about it, visit ena.org/EN23. You can also tune in to the ENA Podcast to hear about what's planned for San Diego in September.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

