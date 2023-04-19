Introducing Head Care from the Makers of Excedrin - a New Line of Drug-Free Dietary Supplement and Nutrient Mix Products that Address Holistic Head Health

As part of the launch, Excedrin is announcing the Head Care Club featuring exclusive routines from Emmy Award winning Choreographer Derek Hough that help support everyday head health.

WARREN, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Excedrin showed that 70% of people who experience migraine attacks and headaches feel that their day-to-day quality of life is impacted.1 To shine a light on the space in between migraine attacks and reflect the full experience, the makers of Excedrin are introducing Head Care Club, a holistic approach to head health inspired by the new, drug-free Head Care products, which include a daily dietary supplement and nutrient mixes: Proactive Health*, Replenish +Focus, and Replenish +Sleep*^. The brand is also partnering with professional dancer, Dancing with the Stars judge and award-winning choreographer, Derek Hough who has curated exclusive movement routines for the program.

Nine out of 10 people agree that headaches and migraines should be managed with a holistic, everyday routine.1 However, 46% said they are only employing management techniques on an as-needed basis and are not using any proactive measures.1 To go "beyond the attack" and support people outside the moment of head discomfort the makers of Excedrin have curated a collection of accessible and effective, neurologist-approved routines that span mindfulness, nutrition, and movement.

"Wellness practices like mindfulness, grounding meditation, balanced nutrition and aerobic exercise are proven to be effective tools for supporting head discomfort. Making small adjustments to how we treat our bodies, not just our brains, can have significant impact on our overall brain and head health. Everyday lifestyle choices can determine whether head discomfort will occur or not. It is important to proactively understand and support head health for this reason," explained board-certified neurologist and Head Care Club Coach, Dr. Deena Kuruvilla. "Head Care Club is a hands-on approach that acknowledges those moments in between and goes 'beyond the attack' to support those who experience headache and migraine — just like the uniquely formulated Head Care product line which will hopefully help people achieve overall better head health."

Head Care is a new drug-free line that helps support head health and comfort.* Head Care starts with Proactive Health*, a daily dietary supplement that provides a consistent supply of nutrients such as folic acid and magnesium to support proper blood flow in the brain†, as well as promote a healthy neurological system and nerve transmission in the brain.* Consumers can also take advantage of the nutrient mixes — Replenish +Focus and Replenish +Sleep.*^ While Replenish +Focus is formulated with electrolytes to help support hydration, ginger to soothe the stomach and caffeine to support focus, Replenish +Sleep*^ is designed for relaxation, including electrolytes to help support hydration, theanine to promote relaxation and melatonin to help with the desire to fall asleep.*^

The Head Care Club is inspired by the new drug-free Head Care line and features thoughtfully curated routines guided by various personal experiences with head discomfort and approved by a neurologist. The Head Care Club features:

Custom movement routines designed by D ancing with the Stars judge and award-winning choreographer Derek Hough , alongside fellow professional dancer Hayley Erbert

Mindfulness and nutrition tips from a team of wellness influencers, including head-friendly recipes and morning mindfulness practices

Information and tips from a board-certified neurologist, Dr. Deena Kuruvilla

"As experts in head pain for over 50 years, we understand the toll that headaches and migraines can take on a person's day-to-day with many experiencing challenges leading up to and after the moments of discomfort – a space that many fail to acknowledge," shared Rishi Mulgund, Brand Director of Pain Relief, Haleon. "The all-new Head Care products and Head Care Club program are designed to both reflect and support the full experience, promoting overall head health with small adjustments to daily routines."

To learn more about Head Care from Excedrin and the Head Care Club visit excedrin.com/headcare.

Head Care products are not intended to treat migraines.

†Magnesium helps support proper blood flow to the brain*

^As compared to falling asleep without melatonin. Melatonin helps you fall asleep and is for occasional sleeplessness.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

1KRC conducted a national survey of 1,000 U.S. adults 18-65 who experience headaches or migraines (February 7-13, 2023). Respondents were unaware that Excedrin was the sponsor of the survey.

About Head Care from Excedrin

Head Care from Excedrin is a new, drug-free product line specially formulated with a unique combination of ingredients to support everyday head health and comfort.* With the addition of the Head Care line* to Excedrin's pain relief products, the brand is here to support you before, during, and after occasional head discomfort.*

About Haleon US

Haleon (NYSE: HLN) is a leading global consumer health company with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with Humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Wellness. Built on trusted science, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's U.S. brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, ChapStick®, Emergen-C, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Natean, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS, Voltaren, and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact USMediaRelations@haleon.com .

