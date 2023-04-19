Kore.ai Launches AgentAssist for Zendesk Support

The integration will improve agent performance for contact centers across digital channels

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai , the world's leading enterprise conversational AI platform and solutions provider, today announced the integration of its conversational AgentAssist with intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) automation for Zendesk, Inc Support . This AI virtual assistant for contact center agents expands the capabilities of Zendesk Support across digital channels by managing lead generation and sales processes through a conversational user experience.

Kore.ai AgentAssist Improves Call Center Agent Accuracy and Productivity

At the start of a conversation on any channel, AgentAssist can look up customer information from CRMs and other third-party systems and provide call center agents with context based on customer goals. The launch of AgentAssist for Zendesk Support will decrease average handling time and increase contact center productivity via agent automation assistance, real time customer information, next-best-action suggestions, and automated case summaries.

Kore.ai IVAs recognize user intent, sentiment and tone through natural language understanding and contextual intelligence. AgentAssist provides next-best-action prompts to agents based on the intent detected or the stage of a conversation. The actions include buttons to trigger API calls, launch applications, or trigger a robotic process automation (RPA). AgentAssist can even carry out the needed transactions with customer accounts and CRM databases to enable seamless fulfillment of actions and automation.

What This Means for Customer Service Contact Centers

The AgentAssist integration for Zendesk Support allows contact center agents to respond to customers with greater speed and accuracy. This results in tangible benefits for businesses, namely dramatic cost savings, with agent assistance technology expected to save businesses up to $80 billion by 2026 , according to Gartner.

AgentAssist can perform common tasks and transactions like balance transfers, book appointments, schedule field service, update policies, gather relevant customer information, and find and retrieve information from multiple systems. By automating these tasks with AgentAssist, live agents will save valuable time and are able to focus on high value interactions such as upselling or cross-selling.

Enterprise CRM and Back-End System Integration Delivers Access to Relevant Information

AgentAssist can easily integrate with enterprise CRM and other backend systems, launch applications for the agent, run RPA flows, and provide automated conversational suggestions to agents based on customer conversation history and intent.

Key Features of the Kore.ai Intelligent Virtual Assistant Platform

Leading Natural Language Processing (NLP) that yields the highest accuracy in measuring customer intent

Summarize customer conversations to speed up post-call wrap up and record keeping

Support for 100+ languages

The Kore.ai Intelligent AgentAssist integration for Zendesk Support is available now on the Zendesk marketplace at: https://www.zendesk.com/marketplace/apps/support/868403/koreai-agentassist/

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai has been a leading company in using conversational AI since our founding in 2014. More than 350 Fortune 2000 companies trust the Kore.ai experience optimization XO Platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 100 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

