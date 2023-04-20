BRG Appoints Mark Renzi as Leader of Financial Services Industry Practice

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announced the appointment of Managing Director Mark Renzi to Financial Services Industry Leader. The position has been created to lead and coordinate BRG's rapidly growing fields of work in the financial services industry across its practice areas, which span disputes and investigations and advisory services as well as corporate finance, in which Renzi is a managing director.

Renzi, who joined BRG in 2016 and is based in the firm's Boston office, specializes in performance improvement and restructurings. He has more than 20 years of business and financial consulting experience, including liquidity and capital structure assessment, debt and equity restructuring advice, and identification of reorganization alternatives.

Bob Duffy, a managing director and co-head of BRG's Corporate Finance practice, said, "Mark is a tremendous thought and people leader within BRG's Corporate Finance practice. Combining the growing Financial Services' segment and Mark's unwavering dedication to client service will result in a significant opportunity for BRG as a firm."

BRG Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald said, "BRG continues to invest in our people and industry verticals to strengthen our position in target growth industries. Mark's appointment is another step in providing our Financial Services' clients with expert advice and solutions to drive successful outcomes."

Renzi has provided restructuring services in both out-of-court workout situations and Chapter 11 proceedings. He has advised distressed companies with day-to-day management activities, provided restructuring advice to portfolio companies of private equity firms and served in interim management positions. Renzi brings significant and diverse financial services expertise, including fintech, cryptocurrency lending, trading and staking, mortgage originations and servicing, auto finance, installment lending, student lending, structured finance and consumer finance.

BRG Corporate Finance is a full-service financial advisory practice that provides multidisciplinary services to companies, boards of directors, lenders, investors, attorneys and other special committees. BRG Corporate Finance professionals have advised in some of the most complex corporate domestic and international matters.

