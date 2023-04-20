HELIXintel and HSB Help NYSIR's New York State School Members Improve Equipment and Buildings Management

NYSIR activated the HELIXintel platform for 4,100 public schools, with 1 billion square feet of space.

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HELIXintel, a Buffalo-based software company, has teamed up with specialty insurer HSB to provide insurance technology solutions for its customers, including the New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal (NYSIR) and its more than 4,100 K-12 public schools.

HELIXintel specializes in property and equipment management through its online maintenance platform, providing tools to streamline equipment and building management.

HSB, part of Munich Re, offers equipment breakdown insurance, other specialty coverages, inspections, engineering, IoT sensor programs, and additional technology services to clients.

"Through our partnership with HSB, customers like NYSIR can lower operating costs and better manage risk," said Christa Dahlem, Chief Revenue Officer at HELIXintel. "We are proud to bring this valued service to our customers and look forward to continued success with HSB."

NYSIR, established in 1989, is the premier insurance and risk management provider for public schools in New York State. It recently collaborated with HELIXintel to deliver the HELIXintel platform for its members to mitigate equipment downtime, connect with vendors, and generate reports on available incentives and rebates that lower the cost of service, parts, and equipment.

"The HELIXintel digital platform provides tremendous value for NYSIR's member school facilities, which total more than 1 billion square feet of space," said J. Brett Carruthers, NYSIR Senior Vice President and Director of Risk Management.

"NYSIR is excited to offer our members resources to manage their property and predict and prevent equipment risk," he said. "This will help our continued mission to provide a comprehensive and cost-effective insurance program for public schools in New York State."

Eastchester Union Free School District (UFSD) is among the schools benefiting from HELIXintel's platform. Within a week of using the platform, the school expedited repairs after a boiler failure using pre-populated property and equipment information. HELIXintel also identified more than $240,000 in incentives using this data to reduce future costs.

