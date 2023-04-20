KIOTI Introduces New CK20 and DK20 Series Tractors

New models include integrated joystick control, LED lights for added productivity

WENDELL, N.C., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., announces the addition of the CK20 and DK20 Series models to its tractor lineup. Now available at KIOTI dealerships across the United States and Canada, many of the new models incorporate new features for enhanced productivity, including integrated joystick controls, LED headlights and updated steel hoods.

KIOTI Tractor Logo (PRNewswire)

Front-end loader work is made easier with the new integrated joystick that also houses standard third-function controls. The joystick enables the operator to perform all loader functions with a single lever, and when combined with the optional third-function valve kit and attachments, unlocks additional capability. Select CK20SE Cab and DK20SE models arrive factory-prepped for the optional RPM Raise feature. With this feature, operators can temporarily increase to maximum engine RPMs at the push of a button when lifting heavy loads, and return to the preset RPMs once completed, making tasks more efficient.

Other features include new LED headlights, increasing nighttime visibility for long days on the job. Additionally, a new steel hood increases machine durability, along with improved branding and a more modern look.

"The new CK20 and DK20 models build upon our tried-and-true equipment features to deliver enhanced productivity and performance," said Joel Hicks, KIOTI product development manager for tractors. "We know operators perform tough jobs that require power and precision, so these new workhorses are designed with those needs top of mind."

CK20 and CK20SE Series

Ranging from 25 to 40 horsepower, the high-performance CK20 Series compact tractors pack impressive power and smooth handling into one dependable workhorse. The CK20 Series includes the CK2620, CK2620 HST, CK3520, CK3520 HST, CK4020 and CK4020 HST models. The CK20 Series comes standard with power steering, wet multi-disc brakes, and a joystick valve with third-function controls. Buyers have the option to purchase the third-function valve kit needed to power front-mounted hydraulically-actuated attachments.

The CK20SE Series includes seven powerful models, ranging from 25 to 40 horsepower: CK2620SE HST Cab, CK3520SE, CK3520SE HST, CK3520SE HST Cab, CK4020SE, CK4020SE HST, CK4020HST Cab. The SE Series includes many of the features found on non-SE models, and comes standard with dual remote hydraulic valves, along with tilt steering and joystick valves.

DK20 and DK20SE Series

Ranging from 40 to 55 horsepower, the DK20 Series offers comfort and durability for tough jobs.

The DK20 Series includes three models: DK4520, DK5020 and DK5520. Each machine is powered by a dependable, liquid-cooled, fuel-efficient, 3-cylinder KIOTI diesel engine.

The new DK20SE models, ranging from 40 to 58 horsepower, feature the largest fuel tank capacity of the line at 12.7 gallons and reach a top speed of 18.45 mph. These models also feature performance-proven, heavy-duty hydrostatic transmissions that deliver both power and efficiency. The three-range transmission with dual pedal operation makes tackling jobs easier, smoother and safer. Operators can choose from DK4220SE HST, DK4220SE HST Cab, DK4720SE HST, DK4720SE HST Cab, DK5320SE HST, DK5320SE HST Cab, DK6020SE HST or DK6020SE HST Cab models.

To learn more about the new models, contact your local dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

Images available here.

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been supplying tractors in the 22-110 horsepower range to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Today, the company offers a full line of compact tractors, utility vehicles and zero-turn-radius mowers for both residential and commercial use and is expanding into compact construction. Headquartered in Wendell, North Carolina and with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI is committed to providing equipment that is durable, reliable and easy to use. KIOTI customers benefit from an extensive and growing dealer network that's dedicated to superior customer service across North America. For more information on KIOTI or KIOTI products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KIOTI Tractor