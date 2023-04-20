Saks Limitless Program Continues to Grow following Digital Expansion

The exclusive program provides Saks' top clients with the best in luxury fashion and lifestyle

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, has expanded its invite-only top client program, Saks Limitless. Saks Limitless provides its members with the best in luxury fashion through an array of unique services and benefits, including access to exclusive experiences and one-of-a-kind merchandise. The program has grown significantly since launching a digital segment tailored to ecommerce customers in 2021 to align with Saks' strategy as a digital luxury pure-play. Saks Limitless currently serves thousands of clients across the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem and continues to expand as the program enhances its personal styling capabilities and brand loyalty efforts both digitally and in person.

"As the largest luxury ecommerce platform in the U.S., we are committed to serving the full spectrum of luxury customers, especially those who are most loyal to Saks," noted Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "Luxury consumers are an important part of our long-term growth strategy, and we look forward to building deeper relationships with these customers both online and in-person through our expanded Saks Limitless program.

EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Saks Limitless provides access to exclusive events and experiences around the world, including Fashion Week in New York, Paris and Milan, shopping trips to sought-after travel destinations such as Rome, Venice and Sicily, international film festivals, prestigious sporting events and more. The program focuses on cultivating access to experiences that money can't buy and working with designers to offer special merchandise to clients at events.

This week, Saks Limitless hosted an exclusive pop-up shopping experience in Dallas, a key market for the program. On Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19, Saks Limitless clients were invited to shop from a specially curated selection of Saks luxury designer merchandise inside the private rooftop penthouse suite at the Joule Hotel in the heart of downtown Dallas. As part of the pop-up experience and Saks' continued dedication to the Dallas art and fashion community, Saks also partnered with Dallas Contemporary and Headington Companies to host a special dinner for Saks Limitless clients and the Dallas community at Sassetta at the Joule Hotel to celebrate the opening of the museum's spring exhibitions, Eduardo Sarabia: This Must be the Place and Cerámica Suro: A Story of Collaboration, Production, and Collecting in the Contemporary Arts.

Last month, Saks Limitless hosted an unforgettable weekend getaway for top clients in Aspen. Throughout the weekend, Saks Limitless clients enjoyed a wide variety of unique experiences, including a magical horse and sleigh ride to the legendary Pine Creek Cookhouse, a mountaintop après ski party at ASPENX Beach Club, guided skiing and snowboarding on Aspen Mountain, on-demand spa treatments, and private shopping appointments with local Aspen jewelry brand, Atlas Fine. Guests also enjoyed 5-star accommodations at The St. Regis Aspen Resort and access to Aspen's most prestigious members-only club, Caribou Club, throughout the weekend.

"We are excited to see Saks Limitless continue to grow as we deliver highly personalized service and access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences that money can't buy," noted Mariel Sholem, Vice President of Client Engagement, Saks. "Our recent activations in Dallas and Aspen are perfect examples of how we bring the Saks experience to life in unique and compelling ways that are relevant to our top clients' lifestyles."

BENEFITS & REWARDS

In addition to exclusive events and experiences, Saks Limitless clients receive access to unparalleled luxury rewards and bespoke benefits, including:

Digital and in-person styling and personal shopping services: Saks Limitless stylists assist clients with everything from curating their entire new-season wardrobe with the latest designer arrivals to finding one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces for special occasions. Thanks to Saks' exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores, Saks Limitless stylists are empowered to service clients digitally or in store – a benefit no other digital pure-play can offer. Key markets with burgeoning ecommerce top client demand include: New York , Los Angeles , Dallas , Houston , Las Vegas and Miami .

Highly personalized communication and dedicated support: Saks Limitless clients receive expertly curated merchandise selections and styling advice from their dedicated stylist through their preferred communication method, whether that be via text, email, social media or in-person at their local Saks Fifth Avenue store. The program leverages data-driven personalization technology to create customized, easy-to-shop content for clients.

Complimentary services and perks: Saks Limitless clients receive access to complimentary services and perks throughout the year including Pre-Order Early Access, Try Before You Buy and surprise gifts for birthdays, holidays and membership milestones. Members also receive SaksFirst Diamond member benefits including free upgraded shipping, complimentary valet parking at Saks Fifth Avenue stores, and SaksFirst Beauty Rewards.

