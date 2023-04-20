Tabeeze, a leader in eco-friendly children's clothing, announces a partnership with Amanda Hearst Rønning and WELL/BEINGS "Save the Mangroves, Save the Ocean."

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabeeze, the innovative Easy-on/Easy-off children's clothing company, announces a partnership with Amanda Hearst Rønning and WELL/BEINGS "Save the Mangroves, Save the Ocean" campaign for the 2023 Earth Day launch of their Baby Hawk children's clothing collection.

Aligning in their missions to promote sustainable and earth-friendly initiatives, Tabeeze will donate 10% of 2023 gross sales from their Baby Hawk Zippy-Leg Romper and Baby Hawk Snappy Tee to benefit theWELL/BEINGS Save the Mangroves, Save the Ocean Campaign. The color "Baby Hawk" Blue is named in honor of Hearst Rønning's son, Hawk.2023 marks the 3rd year for the WELL/BEINGS Save the Mangroves, Save the Ocean campaign—a critical year to expand our awareness of the importance of mangroves and ocean health. Mangroves sequester 3-5x more carbon than the rainforest. They are the unsung heroes in climate change. WELL/BEINGS is proud to lead these efforts on the continuing education of students and community, conservation, and rehabilitation of mangroves.

"I'm so proud to be working with Tabeeze, a company committed to making safe and sustainable products for children. After having my son Hawk last year, I really struggled to find clothing for him that was both functional and ethically-made. The Tabeeze rompers were a dream come true - they come off and on easily, they are versatile to wear, and they are made with safe organic materials. So I'm incredibly honored to offer "The Baby Hawk" styles in a unique shade of blue - and with 10% of proceeds going to my non-profit WELL/BEINGS."

- Amanda Hearst Rønning, WELL/BEINGS Co-Founder

About TABEEZE

Founded by an architect and mother, Tabeeze offers intuitively designed "fuss-free" children's clothing that adheres to the most stringent sustainable production practices possible.

Carrie Shaltz Haslup began Tabeeze after watching her brother and sister-in-law struggle to dress and undress their newborn daughter for skin-to-skin-feedings. The stress and discomfort of squeezing clothing over her delicate head and twisting her little arms into sleeves seemed like an obvious and unnecessary design flaw. Armed with her Master's Degree in Architecture, a pair of kitchen scissors, and an old t-shirt, Carrie began deconstructing the design of the traditional baby onesie to make it more functional, ergonomic, and comfortable for both parents and their babies. What started as an experiment in 2016 eventually led to her invention of Tabeeze's first product, the Bottom-Up Baby Bodysuit.

Tabeeze holds multiple patents for its award-winning innovations in everyday children's garments. These include Easy-on/Easy-off Shoulder Snaps, haptic Snap Finger Tabs, and adaptability for pediatric medical accessories. Hailed by parents as a "game changer," Tabeeze prioritizes function and comfort to promote easy skin-to-skin access, fuss-free wardrobe changes, and bottom-up dressing.

Championing purpose over profit, Tabeeze is passionate about its mission to protect and preserve the planet. Because of their commitment to challenging the fast-fashion cycle, bringing attention to greenwashing practices, and setting a new responsible manufacturing standard in the baby clothing market, Tabeeze is 100% GOTS Certified Organic, a Certified B Corporation, and a member of 1% For The Planet.

Tabeeze won the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association Innovation Awards for their Bottom-Up Baby Bodysuit in 2022.

About AMANDA HEARST RØNNING

Amanda Hearst Rønning co-founded WELL/BEINGS in 2018 after working together for almost a decade at NYC animal welfare organizations. Amanda founded Friends of Finn, an initiative to end the puppy mill industry. Named one of the "20 Under 40" philanthropists by the New York Observer, Hearst received The HSUS Compassion in Action award in 2015 for her work on behalf of animals. She co-founded MAISON-DE-MODE.COM, a luxury sustainable fashion platform, and sits on the advisory boards of ethical fashion non-profits NEST and Remake.

About WELL/BEINGS

WELL/BEINGS is a start-up venture philanthropy – disruptive in both mission and approach. Fueled by our belief in ONE PLANET WELFARE, our campaigns elevate under-recognized issues at the intersection of climate change and animal welfare. We make a holistic impact through our dynamic programming incubator led by an expert Advisory Board. Our grant-making is a collaborative process with our on-the-ground local partners as we work to serve their needs and learn from their successes to make the most significant impact for all animals, people, and the planet.

